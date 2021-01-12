GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Indra Sahdan on grooming Singapore's next footballing goal machine

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 116: Indra Sahdan on grooming Singapore's next footballing goal machine
14:54 mins
Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.
This week ST Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz hosts former national captain and Lions marksman Indra Sahdan, who is offering commercial specialised striker coaching sessions called The Finishing Touch, to budding talents, as he hopes to give back and hopefully help groom a future generation of Singaporean goalscorers.
The big-game player - who scored against Manchester United, Japan, Denmark and Uruguay - also shares his thoughts on the modern striker’s role, how he honed his own skills and which of his over 200 strikes he cherishes most (Hint: It’s not one of the above).
They discuss the following:
1. Why he decided to offer such classes (1:28)
2. Goalscoring instinct: God-given or honed? (4:58)
3. The dearth of top Singaporean strikers (10:03)
4. Indra’s favourite strike (12:07)
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Muhammad Firmann & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Muhammad Firmann
