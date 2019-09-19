SIA extends title sponsorship of F1 Singapore Grand Prix for 2 years till 2021

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Thursday (Sept 19) that it has extended its title sponsorship of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix until 2021.

SIA first became the night race's title sponsor in 2014 and has since renewed the deal biennially.

SIA chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said: "The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix is a major event in Singapore's sporting calendar, drawing huge crowds to view the exhilarating night race and associated entertainment line-ups.

"We are pleased to be continuing as title sponsor, and helping to further enhance both sports and tourism for the benefit of Singaporeans and visitors alike."

This year's race takes place at the Marina Bay Circuit from Sept 20-22.

Formula 1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey added: "We are very pleased that Singapore Airlines will continue to be the title sponsor for the Singapore Grand Prix till 2021.

"Singapore Airlines has been working closely with Formula 1 at the Marina Bay Circuit since 2014 and during that time we have seen brilliant races under the lights of an amazing circuit.

"As one of the premier events on the race calendar, loved by the fans and drivers, it is a perfect fit for us to work alongside the national airline of Singapore. We are looking forward to this year's race that should, if the past 11 years is anything to go by, provide an amazing spectacle and a physically demanding race for the drivers."

The Singapore Grand Prix has been held here since 2008, with the latest contract between Singapore and F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media to run till 2021.