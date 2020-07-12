Motor racing: Leclerc apologises to Ferrari for first-lap collision with Vettel

SPIELBERG (AFP) - Ferrari's nightmare start to the Formula One season continued on Sunday (July 12) when Charles Leclerc collided with Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap of the Steiermark Grand Prix.

The Monegasque attempted to push past his teammate on the inside of Turn Three, but rode the kerbs and instead launched his vehicle into the rear of Vettel's machine.

The impact severely damaged the rear of the four-time champion's car, tearing off the rear wing and forcing him to pit and retire after a Safety Car had been deployed.

Leclerc pitted for repairs and continued, but he also pulled out once the action resumed - resulting in both men being out of the race before the start of the sixth lap.

Leclerc had started from 14th on the grid following a three-place penalty for an incident involving Daniil Kvyat's Alpha Tauri in Saturday's rain-swept qualifying.

Vettel started from 10th and was ahead on the opening lap when Leclerc launched his attack, an ill-judged move that ruined the race for both men.

The 22-year-old Leclerc recognised he had been over-optimistic in his move.

“I apologised. Obviously, excuses are not enough in times like this,” the youngster told Sky television.

“I am just disappointed in myself. I have done a very bad job today, I let the team down. I can only be sorry even though I know it’s not enough. I hope I will learn from this and will come back stronger for the next races.

“But it’s a tough time for the team. We don’t need that. The team doesn’t need that and I put all the efforts of the team in the bin. So I’m very sorry.”

Four-time champion Vettel is in his final season with Ferrari after being told he is surplus to requirements next season and has made clear he was surprised and upset by the decision.

Both drivers have complained their SF1000 car this year is difficult to drive and lacks competitive pace.

The team brought a package of upgrades to the second race of the season, following last week's disappointing showing, but team boss Mattia Binotto admitted on Saturday they had not been effective.

Leclerc finished a fortunate second at the season-opening Austrian contest when many of his rivals were penalised or retired, only 11 of the 20 starters finishing the race.

"There was nothing I could do," said Vettel. "There was not enough space on the track and that is why we collided.

"The car had felt a lot better, but we don't know, do we? We don't have the answers"

The race started with Antonio Giovinazzi starting from the back of the grid after taking a new gearbox for his Alfa Romeo car.

The Italian driver was given a five-place penalty having qualified 19th after crashing during Saturday's rain-hit qualifying session.

His penalty promotes Romain Grosjean one place from 20th to 19th, but his Haas team were under investigation two hours before the race for a possible breach of parc ferme regulations.

The French driver failed to set a qualifying time due to technical problems, but did drive on the circuit - a move that put him under parc ferme rules.

Giovinazzi said: "We start from the back like last week, but just as last Sunday we need to make the race work for us. We have the pace to recover so we won't give up."

Giovinazzi finished ninth last weekend after starting 19th, one of only 11 drivers to finish the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

He is the third driver to take a penalty following Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris, who ignored yellow flags in Friday practice and dropped from sixth to ninth.