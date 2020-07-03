Vettel eyes final flourish with Ferrari

SPIELBERG • After confirming he is leaving Ferrari at the end of this year, Sebastian Vettel may feel freed and capable of delivering the consistency and speed that can inspire the team again.

The four-time world champion, who has 14 grand prix victories for Ferrari since 2015, has said that he is "ready to give it my all" in his last season with the Italian outfit.

"It's no secret that we're all really keen to get back on track, as it's been such a long time now," said Vettel, who turns 33 today.

"I'm ready to give it my all, even if it won't be the same without the fans there supporting us. The Austrian track is like a carousel that goes round really quickly but I like it a lot, especially as it is high in the mountains which I love."

He announced in May he was quitting the team this season. He will be succeeded by Carlos Sainz of McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault and be the Spaniard's replacement.

Vettel has struggled to find the magic formula to land Ferrari's first drivers' crown since 2007. He faces a daunting challenge to leave with the title, following teammate Charles Leclerc's emergence as a star with natural speed.

Entering his third F1 season and second with Ferrari, the 22-year-old has already demonstrated prodigious talent by taking seven poles, winning twice and outpacing Vettel in his maiden year at Maranello.

But former driver turned commentator Johnny Herbert believes Vettel has now been released from the immense Ferrari pressure.

"When he was leading the team, he had the might of tifosi on his shoulder, Italy on his shoulder, and all the pressure from Ferrari as well," he told Sky Sports.

"It didn't really help him. Has that now been released, and are we going to see the Sebastian Vettel of old? I hope so. It's not a given that Leclerc is going to go to Austria and be the quickest Ferrari driver."

Vettel has the speed and quality, but Ferrari have to deliver a car that can show immediate performance development.

Pre-season testing suggested that this year's machine had sacrificed some of last year's outright straight-line speed for improved pace in slow and medium corners.

Team boss Mattia Binotto also said on Tuesday that Ferrari have had a major rethink of their 2020 car but updates to make it go faster will not be ready until the third race of the season. But, for now, Vettel is raring to go.

