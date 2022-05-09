In The Driver's Seat: Red Bull's success in Miami will spark alarm bells at Ferrari

MIAMI - Whenever Ferrari win a grand prix, they traditionally sound the church bells in Maranello. But after the Scuderia's second consecutive defeat by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, they were ringing the alarm bells.

It has taken five races, but now a pattern is emerging. It suggests that the Red Bull is a happier car on the medium-compound Pirelli tyres than the Ferrari and that, though both seem to like the hardest rubber, the Anglo-Japanese racer has superior straight-line speed that can help to tip things in its favour.