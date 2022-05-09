Formula One: Max Verstappen wins inaugural Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI GARDENS (AFP) - World champion Max Verstappen roared to an authoritative victory for Red Bull on Sunday (May 8) when he beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in sweltering conditions at a celebrity-packed inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman took the lead from the pole-sitting Monegasque driver on the opening lap and remained in control throughout a largely processional contest.

He came home 3.78 seconds ahead of Leclerc for his third Grand Prix win this year and the 23rd of his career.

Carlos Sainz finished third in the second Ferrari after holding off a late charge from Sergio Perez, on fresh tyres in the second Red Bull, and George Russell came home fifth ahead of Mercedes team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

“What a race,” said Verstappen, who had missed most of Friday’s practice sessions when he had a gearbox replaced after an early brush with the barriers.

“It was nice, but it was a tough one, but really good. The team did an outstanding job – a good recovery we can be proud of... I think I need a drink and I think you need a drink!”

On a hot day in southern Florida, the track temperature was 48 degrees Celsius and the air 32 degrees Celsius as a pre-race grid dotted with celebrities was cleared before the lights went out.

Valtteri Bottas finished seventh for Alfa Romeo ahead of Esteban Ocon and his Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso, with Alex Albon taking an excellent tenth for Williams.

Leclerc made a good start to lead from his third pole position of the year, but behind him Sainz struggled to resist Verstappen who forced his way past on the outside of Turn One to split the Ferraris.

Hamilton locked up at Turn One, dropping to eighth after a wheel-banging clash with Alonso, but regained a place when he passed the Spaniard at Turn 11 on lap three.

It remained close and tense through the opening laps, with Hamilton passing Gasly for sixth before Verstappen passed Leclerc with ease to lead into Turn One at the start of lap nine.

The Ferraris were struggling with early tyre wear and Leclerc fell 2.7 seconds adrift of the Dutchman on lap 13.

Yuki Tsunoda was the first man to pit, switching to hard tyres on lap 11, soon followed by Magnussen and Schumacher as the heat took its toll on the unforgiving surface.

Verstappen built his lead to more than 3sec by lap18 with team-mate Perez fourth, behind the two Ferraris, ahead of Bottas and his erstwhile Mercedes team-mate Hamilton.