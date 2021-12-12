Formula One: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP on last lap; crowned world champion

ABU DHABI (REUTERS) - Max Verstappen has won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday (Dec 12) after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

With both drivers tied on points ahead of the season finale, the Dutchman trailed arch rival Hamilton - who was gunning for a record eighth world title - for much of the incident-filled race before clinching victory on the 58th and final lap at the Yas Marina circuit.

"Aaaaaarrrrggghhhhh! "I love you! I love you!" said Verstappen to team principal Christian Horner on the team radio, as he claimed the chequered flag to the delight of his team and sea of Orange-clad fans in the stands.

There was some consolation for Mercedes as the German outfit won a record eighth constructors' title on Sunday.

