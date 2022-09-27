Formula One: McLaren unveils special livery for cars at Singapore, Japan races

SINGAPORE - McLaren Racing and its primary partner OKX on Tuesday unveiled a bespoke celebration livery to be carried on the MCL36 F1 cars at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Both countries are hosting Formula One races for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The night race is from Friday to Sunday. The season then heads to its 18th stop at the Suzuka Circuit for the Oct 7-9 race.

The special design with neon pink embellishments and dynamic, cyberpunk-inspired engine illustrations represents the emergence of new technologies from the region.

It spearheads the "Future Mode" campaign between McLaren and OKX, the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume, and will also be reflected on the race suits of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Zak Brown, chief executive of McLaren Racing, said: "McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.

"It's fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together."

OKX's chief marketing officer Haider Rafique added: "It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia... Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep.

"We are far from done when it comes to pushing the boundaries of financial opportunity, and I can't wait for the fans to experience what OKX and McLaren have in store for them."