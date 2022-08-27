F1 attendance this year set to exceed 2019's in strong comeback for S'pore race: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Tickets sales for this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix will be the highest since the 2008 inaugural race.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Saturday (Aug 27) that the 2022 numbers are set to knock 2019 off its second-place perch.

The race was last staged that year and drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators.

This tally was the second-highest after the 300,000 who attended the inaugural race in 2008.

He said: "This year's ticket sales have exceeded those in 2019. So it means that we are set to see the largest attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix since the inaugural year in 2008.

"I think it's a very clear sign of the interest and demand both locally and internationally for these kinds of sports events, and entertainment."

He added that preparations for the night race, which takes place around the Marina Bay, are going smoothly.

Mr Iswaran said that the demand for tickets, both internationally and locally, signalled a strong comeback for Singapore.

"It's a very clear sign that Singapore is back strong, ready to host world-class events, which attract both international visitors as well as locals," he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a National Day event for residents of West Coast GRC. Also at the event were his fellow GRC MPs Ang Wei Neng, Foo Mee Har and Desmond Lee, the Minister for National Development.

The 2022 edition of the race will be the first since Singapore announced in January a new seven-year deal to continue hosting the F1 race here.

The race was cancelled the past two years as a result of the pandemic.

A check by The Straits Times on Saturday showed that tickets for race day, on Oct 2 of the race weekend, were mostly sold out, including those for the pit grandstand, which overlooks the circuit's starting grid costing $988 each.

There are only Zone 4 Walkabout tickets left - these cost $208 and are on the lower end of ticket prices.

Mr Iswaran said: "I think we've also seen the broader ecosystem mobilise, as always, in support of the event.

"Usually, we have about 30,000 people involved as contractors as various service staff and so on in the event, and this year is no exception."

He added: "On the whole, it's going well, they in fact started a bit earlier this year, precisely because we're coming out of a pandemic. And there's always some concern about whether you can mobilise the resources.

"Various agencies like the police, the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Land Transport Authority are all involved in the organisation of this event. And so the organisers have basically been able to work with all the relevant parties... so that the event is able to proceed smoothly and safely."

Mr Iswaran said that even though manpower is tight across many sectors, hotels have been able to hire sufficient manpower to meet the elevated demand for their services over the race weekend.

He added: "They have to... adjust how they prepare for it based on the resources available to them.

"I think at this juncture, all the hotels have made the necessary plans to make sure that they have the resources to meet the requirements of their guests in the period of Formula One, in particular."

Community events, involving Singaporeans in the heartland, are an important part of the event's outreach, said Mr Iswaran.

He added: "The objective is to bring the buzz, excitement and the experience of F1 to all parts of Singapore, including our heartlands.

"There's the Singapore Grand Prix roving truck with simulators that has been going around."