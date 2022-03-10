Formula One: Magnussen to make F1 comeback as Mazepin's replacement

LONDON (REUTERS) - Danish driver Kevin Magnussen sealed a surprise Formula One comeback with Haas on Wednesday (March 9) after signing a multi-year deal to replace sacked Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, the US-owned team said.

The 29-year-old, who has 119 grand prix starts to his credit, raced with the Ferrari-powered team from 2017 to 2020 and will partner German Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael.

Mazepin's contract was terminated last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 20 after a final three-day test this week.

"When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula One experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us," said team boss Guenther Steiner in a statement.

"Kevin's immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and (reserve) Pietro Fittipaldi."

Brazilian Fittipaldi will do half a day in the car on Thursday before handing over to Magnussen and Schumacher.

Magnussen started out in Formula One with McLaren in 2014, finishing second on his debut in Australia.

He sat out 2015 as team reserve and raced for Renault in 2016 before switching to Haas where his best result was fifth place in Bahrain and Austria in 2018.