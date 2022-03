Motor racing: Russian driver Mazepin 'very disappointed' by Haas decision to drop him

PARIS (AFP) - Russian driver Nikita Mazepin said he was “very disappointed” at being dropped by Formula One team Haas on Saturday (March 5) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and hinted he might take action over “this unilateral step”.

The 23-year-old had been looking forward to a second season with the American team – he failed to register a point in the 2021 campaign – but Haas announced earlier in the day that they had terminated his contract and that of Russian title sponsor Uralkali owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Haas F1 team has elected to terminate with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," the team said in a statement on their website.

"As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director.

Mazepin said he had been prepared to abide by governing body FIA’s ruling last Tuesday that Russian drivers would have to compete under the FIA flag and in a “neutral capacity”.

“I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated,” he wrote on Instagram.

“While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was involved in this unilateral step.

“I will have more to say in the coming days.”

The writing had appeared to be on the wall for both Mazepin and Uralkali last Friday.

Haas dropped the Uralkali branding from their cars during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona and team principal Guenther Steiner had said at the time they were "financially OK".

Mazepin, 23, had raced for just one season with Haas but failed to register a point in the championship.

The decision follows championship promoters Formula One's announcement on Thursday that they had terminated a contract with the organisers of the Russian Grand Prix.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but St Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," Formula One said in a statement.