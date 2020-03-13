Formula One: Australian Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus outbreak

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday (March 13) because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park.

"At 9am today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) was advised by Formula 1 of their intention to cancel all Formula 1 activity at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix," the AGPC said in a statement.

"In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government's Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately."

There had already been big question marks over the season-opening race after McLaren withdrew late on Thursday night when a member of their team tested positive for the virus.

The fourth round of the championship in Shanghai in April has already been postponed, while organisers of the Bahrain Grand Prix said last weekend that their race would go ahead without spectators on March 22.

Confusion reigned earlier on Friday, with fans flocking to the lakeside race track at Albert Park and local broadcaster Channel Nine reporting that the AGPC chairman had said they would plough on with the race.

Hundreds of fans milled around closed entry gates before Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews announced that none would be permitted to enter even if the race went ahead.

There was clearly pressure from Formula One teams, with Mercedes saying they had requested organisers call it off and that they had started to pack up and leave the circuit.

The sport's biggest star, six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had also weighed in, saying it was "shocking" that organisers wanted to push on even with the National Basketball Association and other major sports leagues around the world suspending matches and competitions.