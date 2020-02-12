Formula One: Chinese GP to be cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus, claim multiple media reports

Multiple international media have reported that the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai, will be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

Formula One bosses are expected to make the announcement on Wednesday (Feb 12), claimed American sports media group ESPN and several British newspapers.

A host of sporting events in China have already been affected by the epidemic, that originated in Wuhan.

There have been close to 45,000 cases confirmed and more than 1,000 deaths due to the virus.

These events include the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Olympics qualifiers for boxing and women's basketball, football's Chinese Super League as well as international golf tournaments in China, Thailand and Singapore.

This year's F1 season kicks off in Melbourne on March 15. There are a record 22 races this campaign.

The Shanghai race comes two weeks after the inaugural Vietnam GP on April 5. Should the race in China be dropped, it will leave a four-week gap between the Hanoi race and the Dutch GP on May 3.

A straight swap between the Chinese GP and another race was ruled out by Ross Brawn, F1's head of motorsport, last week.