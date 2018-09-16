Formula One: 263,000 fans at this year's Singapore Grand Prix; second-highest attendance in race history

SINGAPORE - The 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has recorded its second-highest three-day attendance in the race's history.

Now into its 11th edition, this year's night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit attracted an attendance of more than 263,000 over the three-day event, announced race promoters Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore GP) on Sunday (Sept 16).

Last year's race saw a total of 260,400 pass through the turnstiles, while 300,000 fans witnessed the world's first Formula One night race here in 2008.

This year's figure is also a 3.5 per cent increase over the average of the past 10 races and reflects the continuing strong support for the event both from the South-east Asia region and the broader international market, noted Singapore GP in its media release.

It added that the increase in attendance can be attributed to its offerings, such as its enhanced Paddock Club and hospitality suite, family-friendly initiatives such as Pit Stop @ Empress Lawn, as well as entertainment acts that include Taiwanese musician Jay Chou, British singer Liam Gallagher, American rock band The Killers, British singer Dua Lipa, Dutch deejay Martin Garrix and British band Simply Red.