F1: Schumacher's son gets first drive with Haas next season

SAKHIR (AFP) - Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in Formula One for the first time with Haas next season, the team announced on Wednesday (Dec 2).

The 21-year-old will get a taste of what is in store when he takes part in free practice ahead of the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 11 before taking part in testing a few days later.

"Haas F1 Team has signed Germany's Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver line-up for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement," Haas said in a statement.

Schumacher Jr, long tipped for a Formula One spot, will partner Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, also 21, in the Haas line-up.

Mick Schumacher currently heads the Formula Two drivers' standings with one race to go in Bahrain this weekend.