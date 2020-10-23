Schumacher, Mazepin linked to Haas seats

PARIS • Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Formula One team at the end of this season, the pair announced yesterday.

Their replacements have not been announced, but American-owned Haas have reportedly approached Russian Nikita Mazepin and his fellow Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher, the son of German seven-time F1 world champion Michael.

"I would like to thank Romain and Kevin for their hard work and commitment to Haas over the past few seasons," said team manager Guenther Steiner.

The decision comes on the eve of first practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, which flags off on Sunday.

Denmark's Magnussen, who also had spells at McLaren and Renault, joined Haas in 2017 but has only scored one point so far this year.

"I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course," the 28-year-old said in a social media post. He has repeatedly expressed an interest in racing in the IndyCar Series and he told Danish daily BT he was exploring other avenues.

"I haven't won a race in seven years and that won't happen in 2021 if I continue in F1," Magnussen said. Added Grosjean: "The last chapter is closed and the book is finished. I've learnt a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man."

The Frenchman, who claimed 10 podium finishes earlier in his career at Lotus, posted his first points of the season with ninth place in the most recent Eifel Grand Prix .

The 34-year-old has hinted that he could join the World Endurance Championship or Formula E.

The chances of Magnussen and Grosjean remaining in F1 next season are bleak, with the experienced pair of Sergio Perez - who will leave Racing Point at the end of the campaign - and Nico Hulkenberg also currently without a 2021 seat.

Racing Point have brought Hulkenberg to the Algarve International Circuit and he will act as a standby, although the team yesterday said that they expect driver Lance Stroll, who revealed earlier in the week he had tested positive for Covid-19, to race this weekend.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS