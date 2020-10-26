1 Hamilton makes history

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton overtook Michael Schumacher by winning his 92nd career Formula One race in yesterday's Portuguese Grand Prix. And with a gaping 77-point lead in the drivers' championship with only five races to go, he will almost certainly tie Schumacher on a record seven titles.

2 Malaysian King says no

Malaysia's King has rejected a controversial proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to impose emergency measures in the country to tackle the pandemic without political distractions. The King's decision has thrown Malaysia into a state of political uncertainty.

3 NMP nominations open

From today, the public may submit names of individuals for consideration to become Nominated MPs. Nominees should have rendered distinguished public service, brought honour to Singapore or have distinguished themselves in their respective fields, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament yesterday.

4 Issues with travel bubble

A new travel bubble that allows New Zealanders to enter parts of Australia without quarantining has run into problems after arrivals quickly travelled to regions outside the bubble. The move angered leaders of states that are not part of the bubble, who said they had not agreed to allow people from New Zealand to enter.

5 Nuke ban treaty takes effect

An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country, a United Nations official said, allowing the text, which proponents call historic, to enter into force after 90 days. Honduras became the 50th country to ratify the treaty.

6 Test of values in France

The gruesome beheading of a teacher over controversial cartoons led to a strong response from the French government. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says France needs to also address deep-rooted questions about national values and its Muslim community.

7 Keeping uni students safe

The Ministry of Education is following up with the National University of Singapore and other universities to ensure the safety of students, after the dismissal of former Tembusu College fellow Jeremy Fernando amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual local tours and experiences are attracting not only Singapore residents but also foreigners curious to learn about the sights and sounds here. While the virtual tour experience remains novel to many, the Singapore Tourism Board is looking to promote more of such activities abroad and encouraging providers to take their offerings online.

9 Green energy projects

Two large Australian renewable energy projects that aim to provide green energy to Singapore have reached key milestones. Both projects are part of a growing vision by developers and the Australian government to capture the country's renewable energy resources to meet Asia's energy needs.

10 Sun marks milestone

Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun marked her 20th anniversary in the music industry with a second online gig, after an earlier one in June. Online Music Showcase 2.0 was streamed live on platforms such as YouTube and QQ Music last Saturday. An estimated audience of about 15 million watched the intimate gig live on the various Chinese platforms.

