Public urged to suggest names for NMP appointments

From today, the public may submit names of individuals for consideration to become Nominated MPs. They have about a month to do so - the deadline is 4.30pm on Nov 23.

Nominees should have rendered distinguished public service, brought honour to Singapore, or have distinguished themselves in their respective fields, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament yesterday.

These fields are: arts and letters, sports, culture, the sciences, business, industry, the professions, social or community service or the labour movement.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of views in Parliament. There can be up to nine NMPs each term, lasting 21/2 years.

The names of candidates are to be submitted to an eight-member Special Select Committee chaired by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

Its other members are Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Besides submissions from the public, seven functional groups - business and industry; the professions; the labour movement; social service organisations; civic and people sector; tertiary education institutions; and media, arts and sports organisations - are also invited to submit names of suitable candidates. Each has a coordinator appointed to seek the views of their constituent organisations.

Mr Tan will meet the representatives to inform them of the procedure in submitting nominations.

After the submission period, the committee will inform the elected MPs and seek their views on the individuals proposed.

It will also consider various criteria and meet over a few days to interview candidates.

A person is qualified for appointment as an NMP if he or she is Singaporean, aged 21 or above on the day of nomination, and on the current register of electors. Among other requirements, he or she should also be able to take an active part in Parliament's proceedings.

The committee will then discuss and decide who to nominate, before submitting a list of candidates to the President for appointment as NMPs.