Former Singapore Tourism Board CEO Lionel Yeo joins Grab

SINGAPORE - Former Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Lionel Yeo has taken on a new role as Grab's CEO advisor since Monday (Sept 17).

Mr Yeo, 45, stepped down from STB on May 31 after six years with the board.

Ride-hailing company Grab told The Straits Times on Wednesday that Mr Yeo's "involvement on several boards" and "experience from an illustrious career spanning 22 years in the public sector will add insight and value" to the company's leadership team.

As a CEO advisor, Mr Yeo will be working closely with Grab group chief executive Anthony Tan to plan and steer the organisation through its next phase of growth.

Mr Yeo became STB's CEO in June 2012. During his six-year tenure, Singapore secured several major sporting events, including the BNP Paribas Women's Tennis Association Finals, the Singapore Rugby Sevens and football's International Champions Cup.

He also spearheaded projects such as Singapore: Inside Out, an international showcase of talents from multiple creative disciplines.

Said Mr Yeo of his new role: "I've always been a keen observer of Grab and am immensely proud of a home-grown company's achievements and contributions to South-east Asia over the years.

"Grab is at an inflection point as it transforms from an on-demand transport solution to a super app, and I look forward to contributing as Grab embarks on its next phase of growth and creates more meaningful impact across South-east Asia."

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Trade and Industry named Mr Keith Tan Kean Loong as STB's CEO from Oct 29.