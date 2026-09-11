Former Lions coach Barry Whitbread dies, aged 77

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Barry Whitbread led the Lions from 1995 to 1998, during which Singapore won the Tiger Cup in 1998.

SINGAPORE – Barry Whitbread, the former coach of the national men’s football team, has died, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a social media post late on Sept 11.

He was 77. He died on Sept 9, his son Zak said in a post on X, without disclosing the cause of death.

In his post, Zak said: “A rare man of immense integrity, principled, positive and true to who he was.

“He lived for family and football, lived his dream, helped me live mine and was an incredible Dad.”

The Englishman was the Lions coach from 1995 to 1998, during which time he led the team to the Tiger Cup in 1998. It was the Lions’ first international trophy.

Noting that Whitbread had left “an indelible mark on Singapore football”, FAS said: “His contribution to the game and to Singapore football will always be remembered and cherished.”

Whitbread had dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and was reported missing from his home in the country of Cheshire in England in 2022, before he was found safe.

Before he became the Lions coach, Whitbread was the assistant technical director to then-national coach Douglas Moore, and took over the hot seat when Moore was appointed the chief executive officer of the S-League (now known as the Singapore Premier League).

He was then Liverpool Youth Academy’s head of recruitment till 2007, and then the recruitment manager for Manchester City and chief scout for Blackburn Rovers.