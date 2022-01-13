Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: WHO

People wait in line as a woman gets tested for Covid-19 at a health centre set up in the street, in Lima, Peru. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
10 min ago

GENEVA (AFP) - The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is dangerous - and especially so for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday (Jan 12).

The WHO said the huge global spike in cases was being driven by Omicron but insisted there should be no surrender to the variant of concern.

"While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

"We mustn't allow this virus a free ride or wave the white flag, especially when so many people around the remain unvaccinated.

"In Africa, over 85 per cent of people are yet to receive a single dose of vaccine. We can't end the acute phase of the pandemic unless we close this gap."

Tedros wanted every country to have 10 per cent of their population vaccinated by the end of September 2021, 40 per cent by the end of December, and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

But 90 countries had still not reached 40 per cent, 36 of them still short of the 10 per cent mark, he said.

The "overwhelming majority" of people admitted to hospitals around the world were unvaccinated, he added.

While vaccines remain very effective at preventing death and severe Covid-19 disease, they do not fully prevent transmission, said Tedros.

More On This Topic
In vaccine-shy Poland, Covid-19 deaths top 100,000
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron, WHO says

"More transmission means more hospitalisations, more deaths, more people off work - including teachers and health workers - and more risk of another variant emerging that is even more transmissible and more deadly than Omicron."

Tedros said that the numbers of deaths worldwide had stabilised at around 50,000 per week.

"Learning to live with this virus does not mean we can, or should, accept this number of deaths," he said.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan added: "This is not the time to declare this is a welcome virus."

More On This Topic
Omicron surge raises Covid-19 reinfection concern
Omicron may be less severe, but not 'mild', say WHO officials
Related Stories
Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world
Covid-19: Recently infected vaccinated travellers exempt from Malaysia quarantine
Crisis in Australia as Covid-19 cases explode, questions mount about preparedness
Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread
Organisers say no Beijing lockdown for Winter Games despite emergence of Omicron
Face shield, plexiglass barrier 'a waste of money' in Covid-19 battle: US aerosol expert
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron, WHO says
Covid-19 cases top 3 million in the Philippines; Omicron surge may be slowing

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.