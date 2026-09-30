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For the love of India and squash, Joshna Chinappa keeps going at 40

India’s Joshna Chinappa (left) and Velavan Senthilkumar on the podium with fellow Asian Games squash mixed doubles bronze medallists Ameeshenraj Chandaran and Rachel Mae Arnold of Malaysia on Sept 27.

NAGOYA – Joshna Chinappa is easily one of the elder stateswomen of squash, but the veteran player is showing few signs of slowing down despite the ripe age of 40.

Still able to hold her own against opponents much younger and stronger than her, the Indian star won her sixth Asian Games medal – a bronze – in the mixed doubles with Velavan Senthilkumar on Sept 24.

It was her seventh Asiad appearance since making her debut 24 years ago in Busan 2002.

And her bid for an elusive Asiad gold is still alive after India beat Singapore 2-0 in the women’s team quarter-finals on Sept 30 to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong.

She is assured of at least a bronze in the event to add to the two team silvers at the 2014 and 2018 Games.

When asked what has changed for her since bursting onto the scene in 2000, the jovial athlete laughed and told The Straits Times: “I still love chocolate and junk food, but now I eat less.”

But her candid response belied a dedication to her sport that saw her win two women’s doubles world titles, two Asian singles golds and reaching world No. 10 in the rankings.

Even after turning 40 on Sept 15, she still trains up to six hours a day, six days a week.

Crediting her longevity to her fitness trainer, psychologist, coach, nutritionist, and dietician, as well as “a lot of meditation and breathing exercises”, the world No. 76 added: “I still love having a good time. I’m probably a little bit more disciplined now. I’m a little bit more focused when I need to be.

“I feel like my body’s better than it’s ever been. Of course, with age, I have to take my time to warm up and cool down. But now I know when to push and when to back off a little.

“Some days are great, and some days, I feel the burn on court. But this is what I love and train for.”

On facing younger players who are “faster, stronger and have better lungs”, Joshna said her know-how is one of her weapons.

“Of course, I do the physical work but I’m also able to use my experience against them.”

Joshna first picked up a racket at seven, when she also learnt to play badminton and tennis, but eventually chose squash, which her family had played for generations.

Displaying a high-octane power, superior fitness and tactical nous, she became the youngest Indian national champion at 14 in 2000.

Two years later, she made her Asiad debut in the women’s singles event and remembered seeing Indian stars such as tennis doubles stars Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi and being intimidated by the occasion.

The 2005 world junior championships runner-up went on to win two silver and four bronze Asian Games medals from 2010 to 2026.

But her career was not all plain sailing, as Joshna came close to quitting in 2011 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, which sidelined her for almost a year.

She again required surgery in 2023 after wearing out the cartilage in the same knee, when everyday things such as getting out of bed, jogging and driving, would hurt.

Time and again, she returned to the court because “I really wanted to play for India again”.

While India are still in contention for the women’s team gold in Nagoya, Joshna is not looking too far ahead.

“It is incredibly tough to win gold at the Asian Games because some of the best players in the world are from Asia. Winning gold in the Asian Games would be special but I’m just taking it one match at a time.”

She is sticking to the same mentality when talking about the possibility of pushing for an Olympic place, with squash making its debut at Los Angeles 2028.

“It’s amazing and about time that squash is in the Olympics,” said Joshna, who is behind world No. 17 Anahat Singh, 18, and 73rd-ranked Tanvi Khanna, 30, in the pecking order in India.

She added: “We have such a young, amazing group of players from India who all have potential to make it there. In two years, they are going to be a lot stronger and at the top of their game. So, I definitely think one of them could win us a medal.”