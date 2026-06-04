World Cup 2026: Virgil van Dijk the Dutch defensive danger man

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An average world ranking of 27 makes this the toughest group on paper even if there are no former winners in this bunch. The Netherlands have the most pedigree but there are no real pushovers even if Sweden made it via the back door and Tunisia have never advanced past the group stage.

From humble beginnings, Virgil van Dijk grew to become a towering presence for club and country. Look out for a poster of the Group F preview in the June 4th edition of The Straits Times. It is part of our daily full-page preview of all the World Cup groups from May 30 to June 10. Collect all 12 editions for a grand surprise.

NETHERLANDS

Last World Cup: Quarter-finals

Best result: Second (1974, 1978, 2010)

FIFA ranking: 7th

Record in qualifying: 6 wins, 0 losses, 2 draws

With three runner-up finishes but no world titles, the Dutch are perennial bridesmaids at this stage. The nearly men also seem to have no luck, having also lost to three eventual champions West Germany (1990), Brazil (1994) and Argentina (2022) in the knockout stage.

But they arrive in North America with a raft of England-based talent and tactical flexibility under Ronald Koeman. In his second stint, he safely navigated them through the qualifiers and managed a 14-match unbeaten run from November 2024 to March 2026.

They should challenge for top spot but their lack of a killer striker – though Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo are useful options – could prove to be their undoing.

JAPAN

Last World Cup: Last 16

Best result: Last 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

FIFA ranking: 18th

Record in qualifying: 13 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws

It speaks volumes that the Japanese, who were once cannon fodder at this level, are now considered contenders to top their group.

At the 2022 World Cup, they beat two former champions Germany and Spain in the group stage before squandering a 2-0 lead to lose to Belgium in the last 16.

With precise pressing traps and attackers such as Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, the Samurai Blue were the first team to qualify for this World Cup outside of the three co-hosts.

They could be Asia’s best hope of springing a surprise, having proven their credentials with impressive 1-0 wins over England and Scotland in March, and another 1-0 victory over Iceland in May. The inclusion of former free-kick ace Shunsuke Nakamura as an assistant coach could also serve as inspiration and a boost in the set-piece department.

SWEDEN

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Second (1958)

FIFA ranking: 38th

Record in qualifying: 2 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws

A headline from The Athletic read: Sweden are among the least deserving World Cup qualifiers this century – but they could still be a force. And it is not wrong.

Sweden have struggled since the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They finished UEFA qualifying bottom of their group without a win, but were given a reprieve through a play-off spot by topping their Nations League C group, which they made the most of under new coach Graham Potter.

Up stepped Viktor Gyokeres to be the hero with a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Ukraine before he grabbed the winner in the 3-2 play-off final victory over Poland.

Midfielders Yasin Ayari and Lucas Bergvall could have a breakout tournament, and if Alexander Isak returns to form in time from injury, Sweden could further capitalise on their new lease of life.

TUNISIA

Last World Cup: Group stage

Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

FIFA ranking: 44th

Record in qualifying: 9 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw

The African underdogs have never made it to the knockout rounds, but in one-off games, they have shown they can hold their own. In 2022, they beat Japan 3-0 at the Kirin Cup. They then edged eventual finalists France 1-0 in the group stage of the World Cup.

In 2025, they also held five-time world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw and qualified for this World Cup with a near-perfect record of nine wins and a draw, scoring 22 without reply, which suggests they could be hard to break down.

While they do not have a proven scorer at this level, French-born midfield anchor Ellyes Skhiri has extensive experience in the French and German leagues. However, they will sweat on the fitness of Burnley’s hamstrung midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who was once on the books of Manchester United.

PLAYER TO WATCH – VIRGIL VAN DIJK (NETHERLANDS, 90 CAPS, 35 CLEAN SHEETS, 12 GOALS)

Born to a Dutch father and an Afro-Surinamese mother of Chinese descent, Virgil van Dijk joined Willem II at age eight.

An 18cm growth spurt in his late teens and a positional shift from right-back to centre-back helped lay the foundation for him to become one of the best defenders of his generation.

The 1.95m rock did not have the most glamorous start to his professional career, playing three seasons each for Groningen, Celtic and Southampton, before Liverpool made him the world’s most expensive defender then by prising him from the Saints for £75 million (S$129 million).

He reached world-class potential at Anfield, where he helped re-establish the Reds as a major force with two English Premier League titles and one Champions League crown in his nine seasons in England.

On the international stage, he made his Oranje debut only at 24 but just 16 caps later, he was handed the captain’s armband.

At 34, he may have lost some pace but not his timing.

The world’s best attackers Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland have hailed him as the world’s best defender.

The Argentina legend explained how van Dijk remains hard to beat, saying: “He is a defender who knows how to judge his timing and wait for the right moment to challenge or jockey... he has a lot of agility for his height.”

Not only that, he also has a knack for scoring important goals. In March, he scored to help spark a comeback 2-1 friendly win against Norway, taking his international tally to 12 goals in 90 caps ahead of their friendly against Algeria on June 3.