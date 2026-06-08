World Cup 2026 preview: Argentina looking for a repeat

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

This should be a cakewalk for defending champions Argentina, even with an ageing squad and a baffling build-up to the tournament. The triple As – Argentina, Austria and Algeria – will be favourites to progress in that order, but recent World Cups have shown that complacency in the group stage will be punished.

With Messi, nothing seems impossible, as he has led Argentina to World Cup and Copa America success.

Summarise

ARGENTINA

Last World Cup: Champions

Best result: Champions (1978, 1986, 2022)

FIFA ranking: 1st

Record in qualifying: 12 wins, 4 losses, 2 Draws

One can’t help but think that Argentina are treating this World Cup as a victory lap for their 2022 triumph. How else can they explain a preparation plan featuring friendlies against Puerto Rico, Angola, Mauritania, Zambia, Honduras and Iceland, none of whom are in the world’s top 60?

Sure, they have Lionel Messi, who has played in the US for the last four seasons, but he is turning 39 and is no spring chicken any more.

They do have options in midfield and attack like Enzo Fernandez, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez to carry them through the early stages, but an ageing and shaky defence with the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero could prove their undoing.

Julian Alvarez was the breakout star at the 2022 World Cup where he scored four goals as Argentina lifted their third title. PHOTO: REUTERS

JORDAN

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Debutants (2026)

FIFA ranking: 63rd

Record in qualifying: 8 wins, 3 losses, 5 draws

Less than seven years ago, Jordan were held by Singapore to a 0-0 home draw in a friendly. But the last few years have brought about historic success despite financial challenges within the federation.

At the last Asian Cup in 2024, they beat South Korea to reach the final for the first time before achieving an unprecedented World Cup qualification.

Skipper Musa Al-Taamari, who plays in France with Rennes, leads the way in attack, and recent wins against South Korea and Saudi Arabia, who beat Argentina at the 2022 edition, will add belief they can set new milestones in their debut World Cup.

Jordan captain Musa Al-Taamari will hope to carry his team to surprise results at the 2026 World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

ALGERIA

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Last 16 (2014)

FIFA ranking: 28th

RECORD IN QUALIFYING: 8 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw

As usual, Algeria’s squad includes a host of European-born players with big-stage experience, such as former Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane – son of French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane – Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and influential skipper Riyad Mahrez, who won the European and Asian Champions League with Manchester City and Al-Ahli respectively.

Realistically, they will need to beat Jordan to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

Algeria skipper Riyad Mahrez has vast experience, winning the European and Asian Champions League with Manchester City and Al-Ahli respectively. PHOTO: REUTERS

AUSTRIA

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Third (1954)

FIFA ranking: 23rd

Record in qualifying: 6 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw

Since taking over in 2022, Ralf Rangnick has transformed Austria into a tactically sophisticated team with a 4-2-2-2 system set up for high pressing, high intensity and quick transitions.

They have an experienced spine leading the way in centre-back David Alaba, who has played at the highest level with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid; former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, and wily striker Marko Arnautovic. On their day, the Austrians will be a handful for any opponent, as proven by wins over Germany and the Netherlands in recent years.

Austria captain David Alaba has played for some of the world’s biggest clubs in Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. PHOTO: REUTERS

PLAYER TO WATCH – LIONEL MESSI (ARGENTINA, 198 CAPS, 116 GOALS, 64 ASSISTS)

After ending a 16-year trophy jinx with the senior Argentina team with the 2021 Copa America triumph, Lionel Messi also settled the debate about who is the greatest footballer of recent times when he led La Albiceleste to 2022 World Cup glory as he finally racked up the major international trophies his God-given talents so richly deserve.

With Messi, nothing seems impossible.

Adrian Coria, his first coach at Newell’s Old Boys, recalled his first impression of a 12-year-old Messi: “You would think, ‘This kid can’t play ball. He’s a dwarf, he’s too fragile, too small’ . But immediately you’d realise that he was born different, that he was a phenomenon.”

After four failed attempts, Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the coveted World Cup. He scored twice against France in the final which ended 3-3, before netting the first penalty in the shootout that was won 4-2 by the South Americans. PHOTO: AFP

Even though he required growth hormone therapy from age 11 to eventually grow to 1.70m, 500 goals for Newell’s youth teams in six years proved a point, as did his illustrious senior club career with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami as he amassed 40 major and minor trophies.

Having built significant upper body strength, his lack of height gives him a lower centre of gravity which he capitalises on and combines with his speed to burst past defenders before producing a killer pass or deadly shot with his magical left foot.

The late Argentina legend Diego Maradona once purred of his successor: “The ball stays glued to his foot... I’ve never seen anyone with Messi’s ball control.”

While his totals of 198 caps and 116 goals are both fewer than eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s tallies, Messi holds the record for most goal contributions at the World Cup with 21. He also owns a World Cup winner’s medal that the Portuguese can only dream about.

It will be a stretch to expect Messi, who turns 39 on June 24, to will his team to another World Cup crown, but maybe he can still deliver the unexpected when he finally plays without the shackles of expectation.