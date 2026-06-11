World Cup 2026: 5 players from Asean leagues to look out for

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While South-east Asian teams once again missed out on the World Cup, Asean is still represented in football’s greatest show through a handful of players plying their trade in the region.

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MOHAMMAD ABUALNADI, JORDAN (14 CAPS, 0 GOALS), SELANGOR

It is a full circle moment for 1.85m defender Mohammad Abualnadi, who was born in the United States and returns to his country of birth for the World Cup .

The 25-year-old grew up playing futsal in Kansas. In high school, he joined the academy of Major League Soccer (MLS) club Sporting Kansas City and played college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers , where he was named to the All-ACC Academic Team with a 3.48 fall GPA .

Equally adept at tackling and passing, he clocked MLS Next Pro (six) and US Open Cup (one) appearances for Sporting Kansas City in 2023. He then left the US to play for Al-Hussein, winners of the Jordanian Pro League in 2024, and then Al-Qasim in Iraq.

Selangor’s Mohammad Abualnadi was born in the United States and had played for the Palestine Under-23s before he committed to the Jordan senior national team, whom he helped qualify for the World Cup for the first time. PHOTO: AFP

However, just a month into his Iraqi stint in 2024, he activated a clause in his contract to join Malaysian side Selangor, for whom he has represented 53 times across all competitions.

While he was born and raised in a foreign land, Abualnadi would go to Jordan every summer to visit his grandparents in the farmlands near Amman, where he would play football with his cousins.

At the international level, he played for the Jordan Under-19s and U-23s, and also featured twice for the Palestine U-23s.

He was called up to the senior Jordan side in 2024 for the third round of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers, and helped them progress to the tournament proper for the first time by finishing second in their group behind South Korea .

NOOR AL-RAWABDEH, JORDAN (58 CAPS, 3 GOALS), SELANGOR

After four seasons with Jordanian side Al-Jazeera, Noor Al-Rawabdeh joined Bahrain’s Al-Muharraq, with whom he won the AFC Cup in 2021, before returning to Jordan with Al-Faisaly in 2022.

His fine AFC Cup performances in the heart of midfield earned him the moniker “The Engineer” as Selangor swooped for his services in 2023. Since then, he has made 84 appearances for the Malaysian side, contributing nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Following six games for the Jordan U-23s, his composure and combative nature earned him his first senior cap in 2019. The 1.82m midfielder has gone on to rack up 58 caps and three international goals, two of which came in big World Cup qualifying wins against Saudi Arabia (2-1) and Palestine (3-1).

Noor Al-Rawabdeh was an AFC Cup winner with Bahrain’s Al-Muharraq in 2021 before he moved to Selangor in 2023. He scored in World Cup qualifying wins against Saudi Arabia (2-1) and Palestine (3-1) to help Jordan reach the World Cup for the first time. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After securing Jordan’s first World Cup qualification, the 29-year-old told ASEAN United FC: “The biggest thing I’ve learnt from my journey is that nothing is impossible.

“Even if you are not the strongest team or the favourites , you can still achieve anything if you believe in yourself, your teammates and work together. That is the mentality I bring with me wherever I go. ”

REBIN SULAKA, IRAQ (27 CAPS, 0 GOALS), PORT FC

Born into an ethnic Assyrian Christian family in Iraq, Rebin Sulaka and his family moved to Sweden when he was 10, and spent his formative football years in Scandinavia playing for lower-level teams such as Eskilstuna City, Dalkurd, Ljungskile SK, Syrianska and Norway’s Elverum.

The 1.92m centre-back, who received his first national call-up in 2015, has established himself as a reliable presence in defence as he went on to play in Qatar, Serbia and Bulgaria. His first stint in Asia came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he joined Thailand’s Buriram United and won the domestic treble in 2022 and 2023.

Rebin Sulaka was not involved in both legs of Iraq’s World Cup play-off win over the United Arab Emirates but earned a call-up to the World Cup squad after a creditable season with Thai club Port FC. PHOTO: REUTERS

Wanderlust struck again as he played in Sweden, South Korea, Switzerland and Iraq before returning to Thailand to feature for Port FC.

The 34-year-old was not involved in both legs of Iraq’s World Cup play-off win over the United Arab Emirates but his club form was too hard to ignore as he helped Port win the Thai League Cup and finish second in Thai League 1 to secure an AFC Champions League Elite spot.

GERVANE KASTANEER, CURACAO (29 CAPS, 9 GOALS), TERENGGANU

The well-travelled forward, who was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, came through the ranks of Dutch giants Feyenoord and played in the top-tier Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag from 2013 to 2017.

Besides spells with other Dutch clubs such as NAC Breda and PEC Zwolle, he also played for Germany’s Kaiserslautern, England’s Coventry City, Scotland’s Hearts and Spain’s Castellon. He then moved to Indonesia in 2025, when he played for Persib Bandung and Persis Solo before joining Malaysia’s Terengganu in 2026.

While the 1.89m Kastaneer is not the most prolific forward at club level, he has won the third-tier League One with Coventry, second-division Scottish Championship with Hearts and the Indonesia Liga 1 with Persib.

At international level, the 30-year-old represented the Netherlands U-19s, U-20s and U-21s, before switching allegiance to play for Curacao, where his parents are from, in 2018.

From right: Terengganu’s Gervane Kastaneer (along with Curacao teammates Jurien Gaari and Kevin Felida) has played in many countries in Europe and Asia and represented Dutch youth teams. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

He told FIFA.com: “Playing for the Netherlands was a great experience, but I’ve always wanted to represent Curacao. It means everything to play for my own country – to make my parents and our nation proud. That feeling is special. It’s hard to explain, but every time I experience it, it’s incredible.

“We’re a small country, so we need to support one another and fight as one. We believe in ourselves, even though it’s tough. We don’t have many resources, but we move forward with passion and character.”

The physically imposing Kastaneer had five goals in the World Cup qualifiers and is the highest-scoring forward in the Curacao squad at the World Cup.

FRANS PUTROS, IRAQ (28 CAPS, 0 GOALS), PERSIB BANDUNG

Also of Assyrian ethnicity, Frans Putros was born in Aarhus, Denmark, where he started his youth career with IK Skovbakken before being picked up by Aarhus GF.

The versatile player could slot in anywhere across defence and defensive midfield and was deemed good enough to play in the top-tier Danish Superliga, where he turned out for clubs such as Aarhus, Hobro IK, Silkeborg IF and Viborg FF.

The 32-year-old received his first cap in 2018 and claimed just nine caps up to the end of 2022, when he moved to South-east Asia to play for Thailand’s Port FC.

Since 2024, Iraq are unbeaten in the 13 matches in which Persib Bandung’s Frans Putros has played for them. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/FRANSPUTROS

While he established himself in South-east Asia with Port and later at Indonesia champions Persib Bandung, he also received more international recognition.

Iraq were unbeaten in the 13 matches in which Putros played for them from 2024 till June 5. These include three Asian Cup group games – one of which was a 2-1 win over Japan – and six World Cup qualifiers, including a 0-0 stalemate with Saudi Arabia.