World Cup’s Golden Boot race heats up for Messi, Mbappe and Haaland

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Turning 39 on June 24, Lionel Messi has accounted for all five of Argentina’s goals at this World Cup as he takes an early lead at the top of the scorers’ chart.

SINGAPORE – The North American summer is scorching hot, and what is even hotter is the race for the coveted Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup.

The second round of group games is barely over, and already many of the world’s best attackers are proving they are worth every penny and adulation by scoring goals by the bucketloads.

The latest Group I and Group J matches on June 22 are a case in point.

The legendary Lionel Messi was up first at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Austria despite missing an early penalty.

Turning 39 on June 24, he has accounted for all five of Argentina’s goals at this World Cup as he takes an early lead at the top of the scorers’ chart, surging ahead in the all-time list with 18 goals from six editions.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Austria on June 22. PHOTO: REUTERS

Not to be outdone, 27-year-old Kylian Mbappe also put aside a 130-minute rain delay to notch a brace on his 100th appearance for France in their 3-0 win over Iraq to improve to four goals at this World Cup and 16 in just three editions.

It was then Erling Haaland’s turn to get in on the double act with his match-winning performance in Norway’s 3-2 victory over Senegal. In his first World Cup, the 25-year-old has not wasted any time to get to four goals in just two games.

The trio’s reward is their teams’ qualification into the last 32, where they could add to their tallies.

They have scored four or more after two matches for only the second time in the history of the tournament, with the first happening in 1954. And Harry Kane, already on two goals, could join the party when his England side take on Ghana on June 23 (June 24, Singapore time).

In the history of the tournament, the 1954 World Cup stands out as it was the first time a Golden Boot winner entered double figures as Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis poached 11 goals in six games.

Incredibly, he was overtaken by Just Fontaine four years later and the Frenchman still holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup with 13. Germany’s Gerd Muller, with 10 goals in 1970, completes the trinity who have netted 10 or more in a single edition.

While it is still early days, the record could fall if the big guns keep up their scoring form.

The simplest reason for this would be that the number of games players could potentially play with the expanded 48-team event has increased to eight.

Other factors – despite the World Cup coming at the end of a draining season – are the players’ desire to chase records, and their teammates’ willingness to funnel scoring chances to them.

The World Cup Golden Boot is the only major individual accolade missing from Messi’s trophy cabinet, while Mbappe and Kane, top scorers in 2022 and 2018 respectively, want to be the first player to win the award twice. With Norway not a regular in these tournaments, Haaland will also want to seize the opportunity on his debut.

Norway striker Erling Haaland has made the most of his first World Cup as he has scored braces in wins over Iraq and Senegal. PHOTO: AFP

Even experts could not pick a clear favourite.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist told ITV: “In terms of natural footballing ability, Messi is out in front, with Mbappe probably in second. But in front of goal Haaland is as good as it gets.

“It is impossible to compare these players. Kane is a better all-round footballer than Haaland as well, but in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net, Haaland is probably the best out there.”

Amid the stiff competition, there remains mutual respect.

Mbappe said: “Leo always scores. He always has and always will.

“If I start watching him, I’ll feel like I have to do even more, so no, I don’t watch what he’s doing. I’m only thinking about helping my team – by helping the team, I score goals and get closer to that kind of level.”

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe has scored two goals in each of his team’s wins over Senegal and Iraq. His four goals take him to 16 goals in just three World Cups, and two behind Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list. PHOTO: AFP

One notch below this elite band, there are seven other players – Cyle Larin (Canada), Ismael Saibari (Morocco), Vinicius Junior (Brazil), Deniz Undav (Germany), Crysensio Summerville (Netherlands), Daichi Kamada (Japan) and Maxi Araujo (Uruguay) – who have scored in back-to-back games so far and cannot be ruled out of the reckoning.

At the other end, there are the big names who have disappointed so far, with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku yet to open their accounts and at risk of having an anonymous outing.

Dive into all the sporting action and trends in Singapore with ST’s weekly newsletter.