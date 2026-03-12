When he scores in SPL, his team never lose: Meet Balestier Khalsa’s Jakov Katusa

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

With four goals and nine assists in 10 league games, Jakov Katusa has emerged as a key player for Balestier Khalsa as they move up to fourth in the eight-team Singapore Premier League.

SINGAPORE – Hailing from the same hometown and academy as legend Luka Modric, Jakov Katusa believes “anything is possible” for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup with the 40-year-old talisman still calling the shots, even if they are grouped with England, Ghana and Panama.

Balestier Khalsa could well say the same of their own Croatian winger as they take on Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors at Bishan Stadium on March 15.

As one of the SPL’s most in-form attackers, Katusa has four goals and nine assists in 10 SPL games, and remarkably, the Tigers have not lost a league game in which he has either a goal or assist, a proud record that will be tested by the unbeaten Sailors this weekend.

The 25-year-old, who was previously unaware of the statistic, told The Straits Times: “The Sailors have the best players in the league and they haven’t lost this season. It’s a privilege to play this type of games and mentally it’s easy for us because they have the unbeaten record on their back.”

Coming from a country that has produced world-class athletes in football, handball and water polo despite a population of only 3.87 million, Katusa has also learnt about making the best of every situation with a winning mentality.

While not of the same ilk as Modric – who won the Golden Ball for the World Cup’s best player as he dragged Croatia to the 2018 final – Katusa was similarly educated at the Zadar Football School from age six.

Influenced by his father Velimir who used to play in the Croatian first division, he rose through the ranks of Zadar to play in the third tier before plying his trade in Slovenia and Romania.

Looking for a fresh start after an injury-plagued stint at Romanian club Ceahlaul, he travelled to a new continent in 2025 after learning about the SPL from Balestier’s other Croatian imports Tin Matic and Mario Subaric, who were his former teammates at Slovenian side NK Aluminij.

“It’s my first time in Asia, but my coach and teammates have helped me to adapt really quick,” said Katusa.

He has been described by Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic as a technically accomplished player “who connects well with his teammates and does not lose the ball often”.

Still, he has had to overcome a torn ankle ligament mid-season, as he sat helpless in the stands while his team lost five straight SPL and Singapore Cup games, before returning with a bang to propel his team to fourth in the eight-team league.

After a 33-minute cameo in the 3-0 loss to BG Tampines Rovers on Feb 7, he made key contributions in their four consecutive wins against Young Lions (3-1, two goals), Geylang International (5-2, one goal, two assists), Tanjong Pagar United (4-1, two assists) and Hougang United (2-1, one goal).

Katusa, who has a keen eye for a penetrative pass and long-range shots, has no fixed targets other than to keep his team as high up the top half as possible.

He said: “I want to learn, and grow up as a person and as a footballer. I want to help Balestier score as many as possible. I have goals and assists but I missed some big chances also, and I want to minimise that. I’m happy here, where there’s good weather, good food and a good life. It feels perfect for me. I don’t look back at Europe. I want to stay and play in Asia as long as possible, and maybe end my career here.”

Kraljevic, who will miss suspended midfielder Lazar Vujanic against the Sailors, noted that Katusa’s performances reflect the team’s confidence and attitude.

He said: “When we start winning, the mentality is positive and everything seems easier. Every one is looking forward to training and when you are confident, every one performs their role better.

“We have come back from losing positions to win four and draw two games, so this shows the character of the team. We never give up and we always believe we can get a positive result.”

Young Lions v Hougang United (March 14, 8.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Their last encounter, a 2-0 win for Hougang on Jan 30, was overturned into a 3-0 victory for the Young Lions as the Cheetahs fielded an ineligible player. But Hougang will likely be without injured goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad and suspended key players Ryaan Sanizal and Settawut Wongsai as they attempt to set the record straight.

Geylang International v Albirex Niigata (March 15, 8.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

As Geylang slip out of the top half, only Tanjong Pagar have a worse record in their last four games, and the Eagles will be up against an in-form Albirex side who have scored in all but one of their 12 SPL games and need to win to stay in the title hunt.

Tanjong Pagar United v BG Tampines Rovers (March 16, 8.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

Likewise, Tampines need to win to keep the Sailors within sight and they are not expected to encounter massive resistance against Tanjong Pagar, whose four points this season have all come against the Young Lions.