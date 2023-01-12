Football: Villa sign Betis defender Moreno

LONDON - Aston Villa signed Spanish defender Alex Moreno from Real Betis for a reported £13 million (S$21 million) on Wednesday.

Moreno will move to the Premier League club subject to international clearance and a visa application.

The 29-year-old left-back becomes Unai Emery’s first signing since he replaced Steven Gerrard as Villa boss in November.

“Alex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here,” Emery told Villa’s website.

Moreno will compete with Lucas Digne for a spot in Villa’s defence and can also play on the left side of midfield.

He made 122 appearances for Betis, scoring six times, after moving from Rayo Vallecano. AFP