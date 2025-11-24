Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny open to Lions recall with eye on 2027 Asian Cup spot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Albirex Niigata goalkeeper Hassan Sunny (centre) clearing the ball during the team's Singapore Cup match against Tanjong Pagar United on Nov 23, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Former national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has declared that he is open to a Lions recall, with an eye on a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup squad.

The 41-year-old announced his international retirement in August 2024, after becoming the most-capped Lions custodian with 115 appearances in over 20 years.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Nov 23 at the Jurong East Stadium, where his commanding presence between the posts was on show as Albirex pipped Tanjong Pagar United 1-0 in a Singapore Cup group match, Hassan confirmed his availability for the Lions.

Hassan, who kept his second clean sheet in three Singapore Cup matches, said: “When I retired, I said that it is to allow the younger ones to come up (and to) give them more opportunities to play.

“But if we have no young goalkeepers coming up, I’m always open to help the national team in any way.

“As long as I’m playing, I’m always open to return to the national team.

“I might be the fourth choice, but I can contribute. I’ve joked with (interim national coach) Gavin (Lee), that if you need a number four, I’m open to help.”

The three custodians called up in the recent windows are Izwan Mahbud, 35, Syazwan Buhari, 33, and Rudy Khairullah, 31.

Hassan, who congratulated the team for making history by qualifying for the Asian Cup , added that it is any player’s dream to play against world-class teams, which will be the case when the Lions arrive in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

“It is a big experience for anyone who’s going to be in the team for the Asian Cup, said Hassan, who made his international debut in 2004.

“The drive is always there for me to play in the world-class competitions. But it’s all down to Gavin and the coaching staff. If they need me, I’m here,” he added.

His final game for the Lions was in June 2024, when he put in a superb shift in Singapore’s 3-1 loss to Thailand during a World Cup qualifier. It helped him earn celebrity status with China football fans.

He made 11 saves, denying Thailand – who needed to win by three goals – the chance to leapfrog China into second place in the group.

As a result, China joined group leaders South Korea in advancing to the final round of Asian qualifiers for the World Cup.

Despite his age, Hassan who has a reputation for being a consummate professional who takes care of his diet and post-game recovery, has continued to be in top form in domestic competitions.

To many, he remains one of the best local goalkeepers.

Current Lions No. 1 Izwan has struggled for game time with the league-leading Lion City Sailors. He has two starts in five league matches and zero appearances in their four AFC Champions League Two matches this season, with Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Susak preferred.

But Izwan was a crucial figure in Singapore’s qualification for the Asian Cup that was sealed on Nov 18 with a 2-1 away win against Hong Kong.

Beyond Hassan’s qualities on the pitch, his leadership and experience put him in good stead for the Lions.

Albirex assistant coach Jaswinder Singh, who said that his side have “put ourselves in the best position possible” for the Singapore Cup semi-finals with three wins out of three, described his goalkeeper as a unicorn.

Jaswinder said: “There are not many like him in South-east Asia and maybe in Asia. He is a model professional, he brings a lot of experience to the team, he is a safe pair of hands and he is a leader.”

He added: “I don’t think there is ever a day where one can think that Hassan is not able to contribute to the national team.”

For now, Hassan’s focus is on winning silverware with his club.

After a drab first half where both teams struggled to create real opportunities, it took a sublime free-kick in the 55th minute for the hosts to break the deadlock when Japanese midfielder Katsuyuki Ishibashi stepped up to fire the ball into the top corner.

Tanjong Pagar thought they had an equaliser just three minutes later when Youssef Ezzejjari rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

But their joy was short-lived, as referee Zulfiqar Mustaffa disallowed the goal for a foul in the lead-up after he was referred to the monitor by the video assistant referee.

Albirex held on to seal their third win in the Singapore Cup’s group stage, which means they are now in a strong position to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2022.

The White Swans, who are now top of the five-team group, started with a 3-0 win over Geylang International, followed by a comeback 3-2 win over Balestier Khalsa.

A draw on Nov 29 against second-placed Hougang United will be enough to seal their passage to the last four, where they will face either of the top two teams from last season’s SPL – Lion City Sailors and BG Tampines Rovers.

The first and second legs of the Singapore Cup semi-finals will be held on Dec 14 and 20 respectively, followed by the Cup final at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Jan 10, 2026, when the facility reopens after returfing works.

Analysis

This was Albirex’s second clean sheet in three Singapore Cup matches, and it is a result of a backline that looks well-drilled, while Hassan provides a calm, reliable presence between the posts. Goals may win games, but defence wins titles. If Albirex maintain this standard against mightier opposition, that adage may well prove true.