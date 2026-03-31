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FAS president Forrest Li's company SEA pledges $50m to support development of S'pore football

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(From left) President of Football Association of Singapore Forrest Li and vice president of FAS Hariss Harun speaking to the media after at Changi Airport on Nov 18 after returning home from their historic Asian Cup qualification in Hong Kong. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Fronted by chairman and chief executive officer Forrest Li, home-grown technology company Sea Limited has committed $50 million to developing Singapore football.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

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David Lee

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  • Sea Limited pledges $50 million to Singapore football development, with $10 million already donated to FAS at the start of 2026.
  • The remaining $40 million will broaden participation, strengthen pathways, and grow Singapore's football ecosystem.
  • Sea's past investments include Young Lions sponsorship, Lion City Sailors acquisition, and a $10 million training centre.

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SINGAPORE – Sea Limited has pledged $50 million to support the long-term development of football in Singapore.

The Singapore-based technology company made the announcement on March 31, ahead of the men’s national football team’s dead-rubber Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the National Stadium.

It revealed that on top of the $10 million already donated to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) at the start of 2026, the remaining $40 million will be progressively disbursed to “support meaningful initiatives that can broaden participation, strengthen development pathways, and contribute to the growth of a more vibrant football ecosystem in Singapore”.

In its press statement, Sea also stated its intent “to work closely with the government and the wider footballing community to deploy this funding effectively”.

Sea chairman and chief executive officer Forrest Li, who is also FAS president, said: “We believe football can play a powerful role in bringing communities together, building character, and opening up opportunities for young people.

“Football has a unique ability to forge connections and inspire pride and joy through a shared sense of purpose. With Sea’s S$50 million donation, we hope to support the long-term development of football in Singapore and give back to the community that has played such an important role in Sea’s journey.”

In the past decade, Sea has invested significantly in Singapore football.

In 2016, its gaming arm Garena sponsored Singapore Premier League developmental side Young Lions.

Four years later, Sea acquired Home United and privatised them into the Lion City Sailors.

In 2022, the Sailors opened a $10 million training centre with world-class facilities spanning 28,000 square metres at Mattar Road. In 2024, the Asian Football Confederation then endorsed the LCS Football Academy as a two-star academy under the AFC Elite Youth Scheme – one of only four such academies recognised in South-east Asia.

They made further milestones in 2025 when they progressed to the AFC Champions League Two final, where they lost 2-1 to United Arab Emirates side Sharjah FC. It was also the first time an AFC club competition final was held in Singapore.

After the Lions secured historic qualification to the 2027 Asian Cup with a 2-1 win in Hong Kong in November 2025, Li revealed that he would reward the team with $2 million in bonuses out of his own pocket for their performances across the campaign.

Sea has also previously made significant contributions in other fields. In 2021, the home-grown company donated $50 million to the National University of Singapore for research and education in the field of computing.

More on this topic
Is Forrest Li’s $2 million bonus for the Lions good for sport?
Back from injury, Ilhan Fandi vows Lions will still ‘go all out’ against Bangladesh

David Lee is senior sports correspondent at The Straits Times, focusing on aquatics, badminton, basketball, cue sports, football and table tennis.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.