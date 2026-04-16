Tanjong Pagar coach Alam Shah takes responsibility after slamming team as ‘rubbish’

SINGAPORE – In a season that has gone from bad to worse for the Singapore Premier League’s (SPL) bottom club Tanjong Pagar United, the Jaguars’ trilogy of results against second-from-bottom Young Lions has embodied their struggles.

They went from a spirited come-from-behind 5-1 win in September 2025, to a 1-1 draw on Jan 26, and a 1-0 defeat on April 10.

In each of the matches where they failed to beat the developmental side, Tanjong Pagar coach Noh Alam Shah tore into his team in a couple of scathing post-match interviews that have gone viral.

After the draw, the 45-year-old labelled both teams as “rubbish”, and slammed them for the lack of desire, determination and structure as they failed to execute his game plan.

Following the latest defeat on April 10, their ninth in a row in a run that has seen them score just thrice, he said: “They have to look into the mirror and ask themselves whether they want to continue playing football.”

Questioning their attitude and approach, he urged his players to “search their souls, whether they are honest about what they are contributing on the field” if they want to extend their professional playing careers.

He added: “They can enjoy the final games they have... They have to relook if they want to have only five matches left in their career.”

Their bid to avoid the wooden spoon in consecutive SPL seasons starts with a visit to Our Tampines Hub to take on fifth-placed Geylang International on April 19, followed by matches against Albirex Niigata, Hougang United and Balestier Khalsa before they conclude their campaign against the Cheetahs.

With the win and draw against the Young Lions being their only points this season, Alam Shah acknowledged their backs are against the wall, but he refused to throw in the towel and took responsibility for the poor showing.

Candidly, he admitted he underestimated how taxing his Asian Football Confederation Pro Diploma course would be, as club assessment led to interrupted training spells with the team.

Upheaval in his import roster did not help as the Jaguars have been unfortunate with injuries and departures.

Australian Jesse Daley, their first major signing this season, was beset by a groin injury from pre-season and Alam Shah never got a chance to play him, much less build the team around the central midfielder. Then in February, their skipper, Australian centre-back Aaron Evans, broke his ankle in the 3-1 loss to Geylang .

Spanish striker Youssef Ezzejjari scored five goals in six games , including four in the win against the Young Lions, and left for India’s East Bengal , with whom he has seven goals in seven games . Brazilians Bruno Dybal (three goals and two assists in six league games) and Guilherme Rodrigues (five games) also left after failing to adapt.

Alam Shah said: “It’s not easy, losing your key foreigners from your first XI. So, it’s been a tough challenge for the younger foreign players whom I had intended to bed in through the SPL 2, and our local players.

“And when results don’t come, it’s tougher for everyone. Losing has become a norm, so I have to keep pushing them as some of them have stagnated. But like the players, I have to reflect on what is right and wrong as we try to finish the season as best as we can, and come back stronger next season.”

Timor-Leste international Zenivio Mota, one of a few Tanjong Pagar players to emerge with some credit with his lively displays on the wing, said they have to unite and start playing as a team if they are to record more points to avoid matching Paya Lebar Punggol’s unwanted record of least points in a season which they set in 2005 with just four .

The 20-year-old said: “It’s been very hard this season because we have failed many times to win games we should have won.

“The coaches have given everything to us, they never gave up on us, and we players should follow their instructions and work hard. In training, I see how we train, which is very different and better than how we are in matches. I don’t know why, but we need all 11 players to try to do the same.”

BG Tampines Rovers v Balestier Khalsa (April 17, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

With William Phang as their fifth coach at the helm this season, it is a wonder that Tampines are still in the title race with fate in their hands as they trail Lion City Sailors by eight points with a game in hand. They also have two games against the champions in the run-in. But first, they have to overcome a reinvigorated Balestier who scored a rare win over Albirex Niigata last weekend.

Hougang United v Albirex Niigata (April 18, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

Even with a game in hand, Albirex trail the Sailors by 15 points and surely can only try to pip Tampines to second place and secure a maiden spot in the AFC Champions League 2. To do so, they need to respond to the Balestier defeat with a win against Hougang, who took the lead and troubled the Sailors before losing 4-1 in their last match.

Lion City Sailors v Young Lions (April 20, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

The Young Lions may have beaten Tanjong Pagar last week with a clean sheet, but barring a stunning upset, the Sailors are expected to march on towards their title defence with a routine win.