Sport gives maimed Ukrainian veterans ‘new goals’, says Andriy Shevchenko

PARIS – Sport has given Ukrainian veterans maimed in the war with Russia “new dreams and goals to aspire to”, Ukraine football legend Andriy Shevchenko has told AFP.

Some of those veterans are in the Ukrainian squad currently taking part in the Euro 2024 football amputee championship in France.

Shevchenko, the 2004 Ballon D’Or winner and the son of a “military man”, is president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) and devised the project to aid amputee veterans in June 2023.

The 47-year-old said that Ukrainians owe a huge debt to the veterans, who have fought at great cost to defy the might of the Russian army since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February 2022.

“Sport allows them to feel alive even during difficult times,” Shevchenko told AFP via e-mail.

“Sport is a powerful instrument of the physical and psychological recovery of veterans, and also gives them new dreams and goals to aspire to.

“Veterans are the reason we are all alive today and have the opportunity to continue developing Ukrainian football.”

The former Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and Chelsea striker also said there are around “70,000 amputees” presently in Ukraine and “the majority are war veterans”.

“UFA has established one of its strategic goals to help them to return to active life through football,” he added.

“We are currently putting together a roadmap of the project for the next five years on the development of amputee football across the country.”

There are currently teams in Lviv, Cherkasy and two in Kyiv, including Shakhtar Donetsk.

For the moment all eyes are on the amputee squad – who have “four to five” veterans – competing in the Euro 2024 championship and who began their campaign with a 1-0 loss to hosts France in Evian-les-Bains on June 1.

The veterans are a huge inspiration for the civilian amputees in the squad, head coach Dmytro Rzhondovskyi said.

Equally, though, he said the civilian players have their own role to play in helping the traumatised veterans.

“The civilian players take pride in playing with the wounded veterans,” the coach said.

“For them it is unbelievable. (The civilians) say ‘they are our heroes, our heroes are our soldiers’. It’s so unbelievable for the civilian players. However, they must as well help our soldiers, to get back and adapt to this life.”

Rzhondovskyi concedes Ukraine are in a tough group for the nine-day tournament in which the matches last 50 minutes with six outfield players and a goalkeeper, who must be missing an arm, plus six substitutes.