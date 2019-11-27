SEA Games: Against Indonesia, maybe the underdogs tag suits us better, says Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad

SINGAPORE- Ten seconds was all it took for Indonesia to score from a devastating counterattack in their 2-0 win over defending champions Thailand on Tuesday (Nov 26) while Singapore laboured for 90 minutes and limped to a goalless draw against Laos.

No wonder Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad has demanded a sharp improvement from his team ahead of Thursday's SEA Games clash against the Indonesians.

Fandi told The Straits Times on Wednesday: "We were favourites against Laos and some players didn't deal too well with the pressure to win. Maybe the underdogs tag suits us better now.

"Indonesia will be confident after beating the champions. Maybe it will be a more open game if they think we are a weak side, and we have to be ready because they have fast wingers and overlapping full-backs.

"Against Indonesia, we must start well, with all 11 players switched on because we need a positive result."

That disappointing performance and point from the Laos game has placed additional pressure on Singapore to achieve their aim of reaching the semi-final stage. Only the top two from Group B will progress and the Republic still have tough fixtures against the Thais (Nov 28) and Vietnam (Dec 5).

Fandi said: "We must win this game (against Indonesia) to keep alive our hopes of progressing. We face an uphill task, but we remain positive. We must wake up, we know we cannot play like we did against Laos."

Ikhsan Fandi and his fellow forwards were far from their best against Laos, yet still created enough chances for a handsome win had they converted them. Ikhsan, 20, had four clear looks at goal but failed to capitalise.

He said: "It was very frustrating because I got myself in good positions but I guess it was just not my night.

"But we cannot think about the Laos game. This is a fast-moving tournament, so we have to re-group and get ready for Indonesia.

"I know a few of their players well. Syahrian Abimanyu is my closest friend in the team as we played together for about three years while my family was living in Jakarta."

The Garuda Muda will start as favourites at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila and while Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri was confident of his side's ability to win a surprise football gold, he hinted at a chance in approach against the Young Lions.

He said: "We will fight, because our existence here is to carry out the mission to repeat the history of becoming champions.

"When the SEA Games football competition was last held in Manila in 1991, we won our last football gold medal.

"I'm happy our team played exactly according to what we designed for against Thailand. Against Singapore, our plan will be different, as I compile the tactical needs for this second game."

Midfielder Witan Sulaiman warned against complacency. He noted: "No one knows what can happen in football. This team might become strong and the next team becomes weak, so we must all treat every team the same."