SEA Games: Toothless Young Lions held 0-0 by Laos in their Group B opener

SINGAPORE - The Young Lions got off to a disappointing start in the SEA Games under-22 football tournament when they were held to a goal-less draw by Laos on Tuesday (Nov 26).

When winger Faris Ramli cut in from the left to fire just over in the fifth minute, it looked like Singapore would make light work of Laos, who had never beaten the Republic at the biennial Games in eight attempts.

However, Fandi Ahmad's side just could not find the breakthrough goal despite having a number of clear chances at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The best opportunities fell to his two sons - skipper and centre-back Irfan Fandi and striker Ikhsan - but neither could capitalise.

Ikhsan was played through by Shah Shahiran in the 33rd minute but Laos goalkeeper Xaysavath Souvanhnasok made a good block. Two minutes later, Irfan volleyed over Faris' cross.

In the second half, Singapore showed more urgency but still could not break down V. Sundram Moorthy's Laos.

Ikhsan shot too close to Souvanhnasok from a Zulqarnaen Suzliman cut-back two minutes after the restart. He then missed two headers off crosses from Tajeli Selamat - glancing wide in the 65th minute, before hitting the bar in the 78th minute.

There was a late scare for Singapore when Soukaphone Vongchiengkham broke clear on the left in the 85th minute, only to put his shot over.

Despite their clear height advantage, the Young Lions never really threatened from set-pieces.



Laos coach V. Sundram Moorthy shaking hands with Lions coach Fandi Ahmad after the match. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Related Story SEA Games: Big Singapore contingent but likely small turnout at opening ceremony due to clash of schedules

Curiously for Singapore, the previous times they drew with Laos at the Games in 1995, 2007, 2009, and 2013 they went on to claim a bronze medal.

But a drastic improvement from Fandi's team is needed with Indonesia, who earlier on Tuesday stunned defending champions Thailand 2-0 with goals from Egy Maulana Vikri and Osvaldo Haay, their next opponents on Thursday.

Vietnam top the group after beating Brunei 6-0 on Monday.