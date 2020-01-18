Football: Reds out to write history

LONDON • Liverpool can widen the chasm between themselves and Manchester United to a staggering 30 points if they come out on top in the battle between England's two most successful clubs at Anfield tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp's men look destined to end a 30-year wait to win a top-flight title, with a 14-point lead over defending champions Manchester City plus a game in hand.

United are a further 13 points back, having also played a game more than their Merseyside rivals, and in need of a strong end to the campaign to avoid failing to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season.

While the Red Devils are the only side to have slowed Liverpool's relentless march towards the Premier League title after holding them to a 1-1 draw in October, that has proven to be a mere hiccup.

With 20 wins from their opening 21 games, no team from Europe's top-five leagues have amassed more points than the Reds. And Alisson Becker feels it is their mentality that sets them apart from their rivals.

"Our team have a winning mindset. We always think about the next game, we don't look too far ahead," said the Brazil goalkeeper, who has let in just one goal in his past 10 games.

"We focus upon what is within reach at the time and we do everything possible to make sure we leave the pitch with a win, and this has contributed to the great results this season."

But while the hosts are unbeaten at home since April 2017 and have yet to concede a goal since Dec 18, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still thinks the world and European champions "can improve".

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, he emphasised the significance of getting one over United, saying: "We all know how important it is to our supporters. We play all games for our fans, not just these games. Natural enemy with the history and success. We said long ago, we have to write our own history.

"We have to learn to deal with this (magnitude) in right manner. Old Trafford was good example, not at our best because of their quality. We have to make it more likely we're at our best."

Mohamed Salah also echoed his boss' thoughts that they had to play to their strengths.

The forward, whose team have been boosted by the return of Joel Matip and Fabinho from injury, said: "We need to win, we need to carry on in our way - the way we've been doing since the beginning of the season and since last year.

"Of course, we know it's big for the fans, for the city and for us. But at the end of the day, we play the game to win."

On their 38-game unbeaten run - 11 shy of Arsenal's record that was set by the 2003-04 Invincibles, Salah said winning the league was the only thing that counted.

"Unbeaten or not, it's not necessary. If we do that, it would be great, but at the end of the day, we just want to win the league."

