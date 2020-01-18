No rash decision for reds clash: Solskjaer

LONDON • If Manchester United are to replicate their feat of being the only club to take points off Liverpool this Premier League season, they may have to do so without Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils travel to Anfield tomorrow, where they face a daunting task to be the first team to beat them in 38 games.

In October, United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford - the only blemish on an otherwise perfect league campaign for Jurgen Klopp's players.

Rashford was their scorer that day, but the England forward, who has a career-best 19 goals in all competitions this term, picked up a back injury in the FA Cup third-round replay 1-0 win over Wolves in midweek and is a big doubt.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out.

"Marcus will have more checks and treatment today, but I'm not holding my breath. I would think he wouldn't be ready but there (are) still 48 hours, so let's see."

Still, Rashford's likely absence did not temper Solskjaer's belief his team can upset the form book at Liverpool, with previous meetings giving him reason for confidence.

But he acknowledged they needed to put on a "very, very good performance" to win.

"The last two performances we've had against Liverpool, we've drawn twice (at home) and been closest to winning both those games," the Norwegian said.

"That'll give us belief that if we perform to our best, we've got a chance of winning.

"It's a great challenge for our players, again, to play against the league leaders. We've just got to prepare as well as we can."

Dimitar Berbatov also feels his former club "can defy the odds", but they have to travel without fear.

"Of course Liverpool are the favourites on Sunday, but United can defy the odds," he said. "It's a big game, it's a derby and as United have shown before, they can step up. Nobody expected them to beat (Manchester) City at the Etihad.

"If they can use their speed and run into the channels, use that pace they have up front and stay compact and don't give Liverpool any space, then they will be okay."

Should Rashford miss the game, then Solskjaer will need his experienced players to step up, given that the likes of midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will also be missing.

One player he will be counting on is Harry Maguire, who was yesterday handed the armband following Ashley Young's imminent transfer to Inter Milan.

Having played in every top-flight game this season, the decision to reward the world's most expensive defender - at £80 million (S$140.6 million) - was an easy one. Solskjaer said: "Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it. He's come in and been a leader in the group.

"I have not been surprised, but I've been impressed by his leadership skills.

"He is part of a group that we've had that have been leading this young group."

