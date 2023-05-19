Pain is part of football, says Mikel Arteta as Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes fade

LONDON – Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team are barely clinging on to their slim Premier League title hopes when they travel to Nottingham Forest for their penultimate game on Saturday, and they are already prepared to embrace the “pain” and move on to next season.

The Gunners are seeking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion the last time out, which all but ended their dreams of winning their first league title since 2004.

Defeat at the City Ground on Saturday would mean that Manchester City – who are four points ahead and have two games in hand when they host Chelsea on Sunday – are crowned champions.

A draw would delay the unavoidable for 24 hours, as City are the favourites to beat a struggling Blues side, or even a draw would be enough for Pep Guardiola’s men.

When asked about the pain of losing the chance to win the title after leading the league for 248 days, Arteta insisted that it was more about learning the lessons to become a better team for the next season.

He said on Friday: “I don’t know what pain. It depends what the pain is.

“There’s a lot of moments to be pleased with what we’ve done. Pain is part of football. It has to hurt when you don’t play in the right way. This is what we’re trying to do every single day.

“We have built that core and that foundation. We have to continue to do that because the demands will be even higher next season.”

The Arsenal boss also said that his team have the calibre to win the Premier League title because they have gone toe to toe with a super team like City.

“We have shown this season. We’re still there, with two games to go we can still be champions against probably the best team in the Premier League,” the Spaniard added.

Arsenal, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game of the season, head into Saturday’s match with just two wins from their last seven as they ran out of steam in the home stretch.

They also suffered losses in their final away fixture in two of the last three seasons, which on paper does not bode well for the clash against Forest.

However, the Gunners thrashed Steve Cooper’s men 5-0 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in October and they should not have too much difficulty against a side languishing in 16th.

Arteta also confirmed that both Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are out for the season due to injury.