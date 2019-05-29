Our Tampines Hub to screen Champions League final

SINGAPORE - Our Tampines Hub will be screening the Uefa Champions League final for free on Sunday (June 2).

Tampines residents and visitors to the Hub can catch the 3am game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Town Square, which can seat 5,000 and will be open to full capacity to allow as many football fans as possible to attend.

Free admission to the Town Square is on a first-come-first-served basis and fans can enter the space from 6.30pm on Saturday night (June 1), and the first 5,000 fans will receive a free gift. There will be free movie screenings from 7pm to 1am, when the pre-match commentary broadcast will begin.

Once the Town Square is filled up, fans will also be able to watch the live broadcast at the Festive Plaza within the Hub. There will be live entertainment at the Festive Plaza from midnight till 3am, along with fringe activities outside the team sports hall on the second level from midnight till 4am.

More food and beverage outlets at the Hub will be extending their operating hours to complement those that are already operating 24 hours daily. The hawker centre will also have stalls operating till past 3am to serve visitors at the Hub.