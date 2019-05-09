Football: Liverpool's miracle comeback trumps Spurs', say fans in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Tottenham Hotspur's comeback win over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday (May 8) was incredible, but it was no Miracle of Anfield from the day before.

That was the consensus of fans The Straits Times spoke to, who pointed to Liverpool's 4-0 thumping of Lionel Messi-led Barcelona as being more impressive than Spurs' 3-2 win in Amsterdam.

Both English sides had trailed their respective ties 3-0, but overturned the deficit to book their spot in the June 1 final at the Wanda Metropolitano Arena in Madrid.

Elliot Danker, senior presenter on Money FM 89.3, said: "Even as a Manchester United fan, I have to give it to Liverpool.

"When you consider they're also fighting for the Premier League and that race has gone down to the wire, and with the thought they might end the season empty-handed playing at the back of their minds... To overcome that is so impressive.

"The moment I went into office the next day and saw a few of my colleagues who are Liverpool fans, I had to tell them: Respect."

Arsenal fan and Singapore Management University undergraduate Victoria Lim, 23, added: "We got to see the power of Liverpool playing at Anfield. They played with so much passion, grit and belief. It was a great match and comeback, regardless of which club you support.

"When they sang (club anthem You'll Never Walk Alone) after the match, I got goosebumps."

A Twitter poll conducted by the @STsportsdesk account saw almost three quarters of the over 600 respondents pick Liverpool's result as the more impressive.

United fan Vighnesh Vasanthanathan, 25, said the quality of opponent was what made the Reds' triumph more remarkable.

"At the end of the day, Ajax are a team still growing in maturity," said the Republic Polytechnic student. "They had youth everywhere on the pitch, and when it mattered most, Spurs had the experienced players to give them the edge and win the game."

The final in Madrid will be the first between two English teams since 2008, when United beat Chelsea on penalties, and Newcastle United fan 'Irfan Rahman, 32, believes it reflects the current strength of the Premier League.

"To me, it shows the Premier League is the best league in the world," said the assistant executive. "When you consider Liverpool and Spurs have both not won the Premier League title but are now in the Champions League final, it shows just how competitive the league is."

Whether the EPL is the best in the world is debatable, said Danker, 37, but it is "the most entertaining and most talked-about."

He added: "An all-English Champions League final, and Liverpool making their second in a row, will make (that reputation) better.

"Plus, last year England reached their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

"Maybe fans can now expect Ballon d'Or winners and other world-class players moving to the Premier League soon."