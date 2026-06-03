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Mediacorp unveils 28 free-to-air 2026 World Cup matches

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Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in 2024.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in 2024.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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David Lee

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  • Mediacorp will screen 28 free-to-air 2026 World Cup matches on Channel 5 and mewatch, covering all 48 teams, tripling 2022's free offering.
  • Mediacorp secured exclusive rights for all 2026 World Cup matches and other FIFA tournaments from 2026 to 2028, including the 2027 Women's World Cup.
  • Fans can purchase a $118 tournament pass for all 104 matches, with highlights available on mewatch and Mediacorp's digital platforms.

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SINGAPORE – Football fans in Singapore will get to watch all 48 teams play at the June 11-July 19 World Cup for free on Channel 5 and mewatch, as Mediacorp unveiled its free-to-air line-up of 28 games for the tournament on June 3.

In February, the national broadcaster announced it had secured media rights to the 2026 World Cup and other FIFA tournaments from 2026 to 2028.

Under the agreement, Mediacorp will screen all 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, all 64 matches and ceremonies of the 2027 Women’s World Cup, and other events such as the Under-17 and U-20 World Cups for both genders.

It also expanded its free coverage from nine matches in 2022 to 28 (see sidebar) in 2026. These include two games from all 12 groups, meaning all 48 teams are covered, as well as both semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

Beyond the matches, fans can also follow the action through highlights on mewatch as well as Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok and other digital platforms.

Fans who want to follow the tournament in full may subscribe to the standard tournament pass, priced at $118, to catch all 104 matches ‘live’ and on demand via mewatch and Mediacorp’s carriage partners, Singtel and StarHub.

MediaCorp’s chief corporate and customer development officer Angeline Poh said: “Few events capture the world’s imagination quite like the FIFA World Cup.

“By tripling our free-to-air line-up from nine matches in 2022 to 28 this year, we hope more fans in Singapore will get to experience the moments everyone will be talking about, from the opening match to the final.

“We look forward to the cheers, celebrations and connections the tournament will bring, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience together.”

Mediacorp’s free-to-air 2026 World Cup matches (All in Singapore time)

June 12, 3am: Mexico v South Africa (Group A)

June 12, 10am: South Korea v Czech Republic (Group A)

June 13, 9am: USA v Paraguay (Group D)

June 14, noon: Australia v Turkey (Group D)

June 15, 1am: Germany v Curacao (Group E)

June 15, 7am: Ivory Coast v Ecuador (Group E)

June 16, 3am: Belgium v Egypt (Group G)

June 16, 9am: Iran v New Zealand (Group G)

June 17, 9am: Argentina v Algeria (Group J)

June 17, noon: Austria v Jordan (Group J)

June 18, 1am: Portugal v DR Congo (Group K)

June 18, 10am: Uzbekistan v Colombia (Group K)

June 19, 3am: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

June 19, 6am: Canada v Qatar (Group B)

June 20, 6am: Scotland v Morocco (Group C)

June 20, 8.30am: Brazil v Haiti (Group C)

June 21, 1am: Netherlands v Sweden (Group F)

June 21, noon: Tunisia v Japan (Group F)

June 22, midnight: Spain v Saudi Arabia (Group H)

June 22, 6am: Uruguay v Cape Verde (Group H)

June 23, 5am: France v Iraq (Group I)

June 23, 8am: Norway v Senegal (Group I)

June 24, 4am: England v Ghana (Group L)

June 24, 7am: Panama v Croatia (Group L)

July 15, 3am: Semi-final 1

July 16, 3am: Semi-final 2

July 19, 5am: Third-place play-off

July 20, 3am: Final

More on this topic
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World Cup 2026: Read more

David Lee is senior sports correspondent at The Straits Times, focusing on aquatics, badminton, basketball, cue sports, football and table tennis.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.