Mediacorp unveils 28 free-to-air 2026 World Cup matches

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SINGAPORE – Football fans in Singapore will get to watch all 48 teams play at the June 11-July 19 World Cup for free on Channel 5 and mewatch, as Mediacorp unveiled its free-to-air line-up of 28 games for the tournament on June 3.

In February, the national broadcaster announced it had secured media rights to the 2026 World Cup and other FIFA tournaments from 2026 to 2028.

Under the agreement, Mediacorp will screen all 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, all 64 matches and ceremonies of the 2027 Women’s World Cup, and other events such as the Under-17 and U-20 World Cups for both genders.

It also expanded its free coverage from nine matches in 2022 to 28 (see sidebar) in 2026. These include two games from all 12 groups, meaning all 48 teams are covered, as well as both semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

Beyond the matches, fans can also follow the action through highlights on mewatch as well as Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok and other digital platforms.

Fans who want to follow the tournament in full may subscribe to the standard tournament pass, priced at $118, to catch all 104 matches ‘live’ and on demand via mewatch and Mediacorp’s carriage partners, Singtel and StarHub.

MediaCorp’s chief corporate and customer development officer Angeline Poh said: “Few events capture the world’s imagination quite like the FIFA World Cup.

“By tripling our free-to-air line-up from nine matches in 2022 to 28 this year, we hope more fans in Singapore will get to experience the moments everyone will be talking about, from the opening match to the final.

“We look forward to the cheers, celebrations and connections the tournament will bring, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience together.”

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