Manpower Ministry investigating Hougang United, player ‘for working without a valid work pass’

Hougang United's Gloire Amanda (left) and his club are being investigated by the Ministry of Manpower for “working without a valid work pass”.

SINGAPORE – Hougang United and Tanzania-born Gloire Amanda could face more sanctions after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed that it is investigating the case involving the footballer “for working without a valid work pass”.

In response to The Straits Times queries, an MOM spokesperson said it “takes a serious view of illegal employment”.

“All foreigners, including professional athletes, must possess valid work passes before they can commence work in Singapore,” said the ministry.

It also noted that work pass holders found to be engaged in illegal employment may be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. They may also be debarred from working in Singapore.

Likewise, employers who employ any foreigner without a valid work pass may be fined up to $30,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both. They may also be suspended from applying for work passes. If found guilty, the Cheetahs could be prevented from hiring foreign players from outside Singapore in the future.

On March 3, ST reported that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) had fined the club an undisclosed amount and penalised them with the forfeiture of three matches for fielding an ineligible player who did not have a valid work pass.

The national football body said in a statement that Canadian citizen Amanda was ineligible to compete in matches in Singapore as he had not obtained his work permit. The 27-year-old attacker played in Canada, Austria and Australia before he was signed by Hougang in January

The FAS’ competitions department had conducted a comprehensive review of the player’s registration timeline, relevant correspondence and documentation submitted by the club, and found that Amanda’s participation in two Singapore Premier League (SPL) games and one SPL2 match was before the completion of regulatory clearances relating to his work pass status.

In a statement, it added: “Although (Hougang) had submitted a work pass application, the work pass had neither received formal approval nor been physically issued at the time the player participated in those matches.”

In accordance with Article 23.3 of the SPL season 2025-26 regulations, three points will be awarded to the respective non-infringing teams. While Hougang’s 5-1 loss to Lion City Sailors on Jan 24 stands, their 2-0 win over Young Lions on Jan 30 has been overturned into a 3-0 win for the developmental side.

As a result, the Young Lions moved up one position from the bottom into seventh above Tanjong Pagar United with their first win of the season, while Hougang dropped from fifth to sixth. Their SPL2 win over BG Tampines Rovers on Jan 21 also became a 3-0 defeat.

The FAS also said that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against its FAS staff and management involved in the registration process, who “should have detected Hougang United’s mistake”.

Amanda, who did not score in the three games, could not be reached on March 7 and Hougang did not respond to a request for further comment by press time. Though the club had earlier confirmed that while Amanda’s work pass application had been rejected by MOM, he remains under contract with the Cheetahs till the end of the season.

In a press statement on March 3, Hougang also apologised to the FAS, the affected clubs, supporters, partners and stakeholders for what it described as an “administrative oversight”.

The club said: “We respect the regulatory process and the outcome determined under the SPL framework. The matter arose from an administrative timing issue relating to documentation clearance.

“There was no intent to circumvent regulations, and the club has fully cooperated throughout the review process.”

Hougang added that they have since strengthened their internal compliance procedures to “ensure that all documentation and clearances are fully confirmed prior to participation in official fixtures”.