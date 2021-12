Singapore forward Ikhsan Fandi scoring the equaliser in the 70th minute against Indonesia in the first leg of the Suzuki Cup semi-final last night at the National Stadium. Ikhsan's strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for the Lions in front of 9,952 fans.

With their hopes of a first title since 2012 still alive, the Lions face Indonesia in the second leg on Saturday.

