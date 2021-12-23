Feel-good factor is back

Just when it looked like the Lions were headed for defeat, a second-half comeback allowed them to salvage a 1-1 draw with Indonesia yesterday, to keep alive their title hopes at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

And fans were back behind the Singaporeans in the semi-final first leg of the Asean Football Federation Championship at the National Stadium.

After a 2-0 loss to Thailand last Saturday, the mood among the fans was sombre and a section of them was heard booing the team at the end of the match.

While it seemed the feel-good factor from Singapore's three straight wins to open the tournament had disappeared, it returned against Indonesia.

The Lions' most passionate fan group, the SingaBrigade, who sat out the tournament owing to ticket prices and the ban on drums, were back in the stadium with their drums among the 9,952 fans.

And they rallied behind the team, who were contesting the semi-finals for the first time since 2012.

By the end of the night, particularly after an impressive second-half performance, the Lions' confidence was back as well.

After being outclassed by a second-string Thailand team, Lions head coach Tatsuma Yoshida made four changes to his starting 11 while ditching the 4-3-3 formation for a more defensive 3-4-3.

Nur Adam Abdullah was handed his first start for Singapore in place of Shakir Hamzah, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

Midfielder turned central defender Zulfahmi Arifin, midfielder Song Ui-young and right-back Nazrul Nazari came in for Shawal Anuar, Hami Syahin and Zulqarnaen Suzliman respectively.

While the Lions looked more assured in defence compared to the loss to Thailand, they sacrificed an attacking outlet with forward Ikhsan Fandi often isolated up front in the first half.

Out for blood, Indonesia struck first in the 28th minute.

After winning possession in their own half, Indonesia broke at pace down the right flank through captain Asnawi Mangkualam, who skipped past a desperate attempt from skipper Hariss Harun.

Forward Witan Sulaeman then exchanged passes with Asnawi, before arriving in the box at the end of a low cross to score the opening goal.

Just before half-time, Yoshida made a tactical change as he moved Hariss into central defence while Zulfahmi went into midfield. Zulfahmi was then substituted for M. Anumanthan at half-time, with the latter imperious in the middle of the park.

The changes saw the Lions putting in a spirited effort and, in the 64th minute, Faris Ramli squandered what had initially been the Lions' best chance all evening.

The Lion City Sailors winger latched on to a miscued clearance by the Indonesian defence and dribbled into the box. But, with only the goalkeeper to beat, Faris shot wide.

But six minutes later, he redeemed himself by going on a mazy run before prodding the ball through for Ikhsan, who maintained his composure to slot in for the equaliser.

Yoshida said that his players overcame nerves in the first 45 minutes to fare better in the second half. He said: "I told the players at half-time that they must play (better) on the pitch.

"Don't escape, don't hesitate and you have to show your full potential as a team and as individuals. Our performance was better in the second half.

"I can understand (their nervousness) because it's a big match and the players did overcome that in the end."

Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong rued his side's inability to hold on to their lead.

He said: "My players seemed tired after all the group-stage matches and it showed more in the second half. The momentum then shifted to Singapore. We will need to recover from the fatigue and prepare for the second leg."

Singapore will face Indonesia in the second leg at the National Stadium on Saturday.