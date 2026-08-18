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Singapore’s Harhys Stewart (No. 13) celebrating his goal against Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok in the second leg of their ASEAN Championship semi-final clash on Aug 18.

BANGKOK – The Lions’ run at the ASEAN Championship ended on Aug 18, but they will return home with their heads held high after they beat hosts Thailand 2-1 in the second leg of the semi-finals at the Rajamangala Stadium to lose 4-3 on aggregate.

In the two-legged final, the world No. 94 Thai side will likely host defending champions Vietnam (99th) – who lead Malaysia (136th) 2-0 after the first leg of their semi-finals – on Aug 22, before the away leg four days later.

World No. 148 Singapore were looking to become the first team to overturn a two-goal, first-leg deficit after their 3-1 defeat by seven-time champions Thailand on Aug 15, and very nearly pulled off the improbable.

Lions captain Hariss Harun praised his teammates for giving the hosts a tough fight.

“We gave it our all, but it wasn’t enough. After the first goal we could smell it (a comeback). Conceding one goal didn’t help, but we stuck to it and kept pushing, we kept trying, we went close but then we couldn’t capitalise. It was not enough ultimately.”

His coach Gavin Lee added: “We wanted to allow our performances to determine the destination. I thought we were at least going to extra time but football’s a cruel game and we just fell short.

“It was still very good to see the spirit in the team and there are so many positives that we can take away from this competition, and we will just keep on building on this.”

Lee’s counterpart Anthony Hudson credited Singapore as a “different” and a “much-improved” team who are “on the right track”.

He added: “I’m proud of the players for getting into the final. It’s a big achievement for a young and mixed group.”

“But I’m disappointed with the performance tonight. Singapore are a very difficult team to play against... We probably did enough to get a draw but there’s a lot of things we need to fix from this game,” said the Englishman.

Lee made four changes to their starting line-up from three days ago, as Ryhan Stewart, Song Ui-young, Farhan Zulkifli and Ilhan Fandi came in for Lionel Tan, Irfan Fandi, Glenn Kweh and Shawal Anuar, who underperformed in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Thailand had the luxury of replacing six starters for the game watched by 10,802 fans, including about 100 Singapore supporters who braved the afternoon downpour in an unsheltered section.

Both teams took time to get used to a waterlogged pitch that made the ball skid or stop unpredictably, making passing and shooting more difficult than usual.

Despite being the more technically accomplished side, Thailand were once again content to cede possession, keeping bodies behind the ball, and waiting to hit on the break.

Smelling blood, the Lions tried all means to find a way back into the tie and created numerous chances. Ilhan got his team’s first shot on target when his 29th-minute free kick punctured the wall, but Kampon Phatomakkakul was well positioned to make the save.

The 23-year-old forward then forced the goalkeeper to tip over his header five minutes later.

Farhan, a live wire on the right flank, then set up Song who shot straight at the stopper before Singapore finally made the breakthrough in a delightful manner in the 45th minute.

Combative left-back Nur Adam Abdullah showed great heart to win the ball back after losing it in his half. Kyoga Nakamura then led the breakaway with a lovely through ball, which Ilhan cleverly left for Farhan to stride onto.

Kampon did well to come off his line to block the winger’s shot, but the loose ball fell to Harhys Stewart, who showed no hesitation to sweep a 30m shot into an empty net with his right foot.

The Thais hit back in the second half, and substitute Kakana Khamyok scored from the spot in the 61st minute after Ryhan had tripped Wanchai Jarunongkran, but remarkably it was Singapore who responded with the winner four minutes later.

Anthony Hudson’s team failed to clear their lines from a Lions corner and Ryhan made amends for his earlier foul when his cutback was deflected by Pansa Hemviboon into his own goal.

As rain began to fall again, Singapore pushed hard in an attempt to send the tie into extra time but it was to no avail as the hosts did enough to get over the line on aggregate.

Singapore’s Irfan Fandi (No. 17) attempting a header against Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok in the second leg of their ASEAN Championship semi-final clash on Aug 18. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The visitors, on the other hand, had to be content with the consolation prize of snapping Thailand’s run of 11 consecutive wins against them. It was also the first time Singapore have beaten the Thais away since 2009.

Man of the Match Ryhan also hailed their effort in the difficult conditions.

“We did really well tonigh... We really showed our mindset. Coming to Thailand two goals down is a very difficult thing, and I’m so proud of everyone in the team because we gave 100 per cent, even though we just fell short.”

Picking up US$50,000 (S$63,900) in prize money, Singapore will have to regroup for the Sept 24 to Oct 4 FIFA ASEAN Cup, where they will play hosts Indonesia (118th), Malaysia and Bangladesh (181st) – who replaced India (138th) – in Group A of the Premier Division.

And Hariss is looking forward to the upcoming challenges.

“We have gone from strength to strength. The performances were pretty decent but there’s still a lot we can work on and now it’s back to training and back to the drawing board for us.”