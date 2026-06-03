Danelle Tan scores as Lionesses beat Indonesia 2-0 in first match under Mihoko Ishida

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The Singapore national women's football team have got off to a winning start under new coach Mihoko Ishida (left), as they beat hosts Indonesia through goals from Danelle Tan (right) and Nicole Lim.

SINGAPORE – The rock and roll era of Mihoko Ishida got off to a roaring start as the Singapore national women’s football team beat hosts Indonesia 2-0 in an international friendly at the Arcamanik Stadium in Bandung on June 3.

Danelle Tan scored her 10th international goal on her 27th appearance for the Lionesses through a shot from the right wing in the 10th minute, while Nicole Lim registered her second goal on her 13th cap through a volley 12 minutes later.

Ishida, 43, joined the Football Association of Singapore in April with a diverse curriculum vitae.

Not only was she a successful forward, having won the Women’s Premier League in England with Arsenal in 2004, but she was also a rock star who landed record deals before she began focusing on her coaching career with clubs in Japan.

She shared that her coaching philosophy centres on an environment where players are encouraged to take the initiative and think for themselves on the pitch.

Ishida said in an earlier press release: “My style is about continuing to try without fear of mistakes. Players are not being forced – but there is structure and discipline.”

It seems she has made an instant impact as world No. 152 Singapore registered only their second win over 106th-ranked Indonesia in eight matches in the last five years, with all the other six games resulting in losses.

They will next take on 117th-ranked Cambodia at the same venue.