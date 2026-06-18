Left-back Luth Harith, 18, only new face in Gavin Lee’s Lions squad for Japan training camp

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After representing Singapore at the Under-22, U-19 and U-16 levels, Young Lions left-back Luth Harith has received his first senior national men’s football call-up.

SINGAPORE – Young Lions defender Luth Harith has received a surprise call-up by Singapore coach Gavin Lee for a centralised training camp to prepare for the July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship, also known as the Hyundai Cup.

Lee’s 24-man squad, which was announced on June 18, will start training in Singapore on June 23 before travelling to Okinawa for a July 6-17 training camp.

In Japan, the Lions will play against J3 League side FC Ryukyu, J4 League team Okinawa SV, and J2 League club Albirex Niigata.

Lee said: “The opposition we’ve selected for this camp is very intentional.

“As part of the final phase of our preparations, we will face three strong opponents in a short space of time. The schedule has been designed to test the team physically, mentally and tactically, while also challenging us to recover and prepare quickly between matches.

“Those are the same demands we expect to face during the Hyundai Cup, so this camp is an important opportunity for us to adapt and continue growing as a group.”

Singapore are in Group A of the Asean Championship, and will face Cambodia (July 24, away), Timor-Leste (July 27, home), defending champions Vietnam (July 31, away) and Indonesia (Aug 7, home).

Lee emphasised that the focus remains to continue the team’s development and building the habits to compete consistently at regional level.

The 35-year-old said: “We’ve spoken a lot about remaining calm and consistent, especially when things become uncomfortable. Against stronger opposition, there will be periods where we’re under pressure and where things don’t go according to plan.

“Our challenge is to own those moments rather than allowing them to own us.

“This camp is unique where we get to spend a lot more time together, so ideally we are able to get a deeper understanding of how we want to play and our identity within it. This can provide another important step in that ongoing process as we strive to arrive in the best possible version of ourselves at the tournament.”

Lee’s squad selection indicates his keenness to build on the core of the 28-man squad he had called up for the previous international window in which Singapore beat Mongolia 4-0 before losing 2-1 to China in friendlies at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Five players – defenders Safuwan Baharudin and Zulqarnaen Suzliman, midfielder Harhys Stewart, and forwards Jordan Emaviwe and Ikhsan Fandi – who were in the previous squad are missing in the latest call-up.

The Football Association of Singapore noted that in Safuwan’s case, the player remained with his Malaysian club Selangor for their pre-season preparations, which clash with the Lions’ training camp.

Despite having played just 11 Singapore Premier League games, left-back Luth received his maiden senior national call-up after representing Singapore at the Under-22, U-19, and U-16 levels.

After representing Singapore at the Under-22, U-19 and U-16 levels, Young Lions left-back Luth Harith has received his first senior national men’s football call-up. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Lee said: “Luth is someone who has shown good progress over the past year and it is clear that he is a player with potential. When he trained with the group in the past, he did not look out of place and this will be a good opportunity for him to gain further experience while contributing to the group.

“He brings youth, excitement and fearlessness to the group. What we’ve liked about him is his willingness to learn and compete, and he takes nothing for granted. We’re looking forward to seeing him grow within this environment.”

Lions 24-man squad: Goalkeepers: Izwan Mahbud, Rudy Khairullah, Syazwan Buhari Defenders: Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Irfan Najeeb, Luth Harith, Nur Adam Abdullah, Raoul Suhaimi, Ryhan Stewart, Lionel Tan Midfielders: Farhan Zulkifli, Glenn Kweh, Hami Syahin, Jacob Mahler, Joel Chew, Kyoga Nakamura, Nathan Mao, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran, Song Ui-young Forwards: Ilhan Fandi, Shawal Anuar