Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool farewell tour begins with 5-2 win over Norwich

LONDON – The long goodbye for Jurgen Klopp began on Jan 29 with a 5-2 FA Cup fourth round win over Championship side Norwich City at Anfield.

The Reds manager had told ITV before the game: “Don’t think about me any more. Now for me, I am completely back on track (after his midweek announcement)...

“There will be a moment at the end of the season when we say goodbye and that will be emotional but between now and then we have a massive job to do.”

But with just 20-odd games left with the German at the helm after his bombshell announcement in midweek that he would depart at season’s end, the Kop was awash with banners and flag featuring Klopp’s likeness.

Unsurprisingly, the reception for Klopp when he strode out of the tunnel and the rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone felt more raucous and poignant than usual.

Once the actual football got underway, the first chance came from the boot of Darwin Nunez in the 11th minute, as his well-taken curler from outside the box cannoned off goalkeeper George Long’s post. He again almost opened the scoring three minutes later but narrowly missed out on getting on the end of a Diogo Jota cross.

But Liverpool were not to be denied and on 16 minutes the Reds opened the scoring with a goal made in the club’s academy. Midfielder James McConnell, who at 19 was making his first start, pinged a well-placed ball onto Curtis Jones head and the 22-year-old local lad angled his header into the far post.

But second-tier Norwich equalised six minutes later with their first real chance through another header. From their first corner, Gabriel Sara’s delivery arrived at the near post for Ben Gibson to direct it past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to regain the lead, however. On 28 minutes Liverpool were back ahead with another academy product Conor Bradley getting the assist. The Northern Irish right-back disposed Sam McCallum, played a one-two, then fed Nunez in the box to make it two.

The Uruguayan forward is the first player in Europe’s big five leagues to hit double figures in goals (10) and assists (10) this season without penalties.

Bradley should have got another assist two minutes later but Cody Gakpo missed a sitter. The Reds could have virtually wrapped up the match before half-time but Ryan Gravenberch’s effort was cleared off the line.

Eight minutes after the break, it was 3-1 after Gibson did not get enough purchase on Jones’ raking long pass, allowing Jota to fire home.

The Reds wrapped up the tie on 63 minutes when substitute Virgil van Dijk scored his second goal of the season with a powerful header off a Dominik Szoboszlai corner.

But Norwich, ninth in the Championship, reduced the arrears in the 69th minute with a thunderbolt from outside the box from substitute Borja Sainz. The Reds restored their three-goal advantage in added time via a Gravenberch header.

In an earlier FA Cup tie on Jan 28, Wolverhampton Wanderers ran out 2-0 winners over West Bromwich Albion in the Black Country derby, but only after the match was interrupted due to clashes involving the two sides’ supporters.

Wolves were leading 2-0 when projectiles were hurled onto one end of the pitch in the 82nd minute, sparking a brawl in a corner at The Hawthorns.

Fans spilled on to the pitch, prompting players to leave the field. After a suspension of 38 minutes, the players returned and the match resumed, with the clock reset to 77 minutes 10 seconds, the time that Matheus Cunha had scored Wolves’ second goal.

“We are disappointed with any type of incident like that,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan told ITV. “Unfortunately, the game was interrupted by this incident and now, we are unable to talk about the atmosphere our fans created. We are totally disappointed by this.

“Everything before the incident was unbelievable, between both clubs it was very special and incidents like that we need to avoid.”

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil called the disturbance “really disappointing.”

“Up until that point it was a good tie with good atmosphere,” O’Neil told ITV. “How people behave at football is really important and we need to look at that, make sure everyone is safe. When we came back out, the atmosphere had gone, it was really sad to see.”

“I know that the West Brom players’ families were in that area, which is a concern,” he added. “I really hope everyone’s OK, I’m not really sure what stoked it.” REUTERS