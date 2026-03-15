Japan thrash the Philippines 7-0 to reach Women's Asian Cup semis

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March 15 - Toko Koga scored twice as Japan stayed on course for a third Women's Asian Cup title with a 7-0 win over the Philippines in Sydney on Sunday, setting up a semi-final against South Korea.

It was one-way traffic throughout but Japan were kept at bay by Philippines goalkeeper Nina Meollo until just before halftime. Mina Tanaka broke the deadlock with a scrappy close-range header before Koga doubled the lead from a corner.

Japan accelerated after the break as Remina Chiba struck a right-footed shot in the 65th minute to make it 3-0.

Two minutes later, Manaka Matsukubo dribbled through the defence to add a fourth before Koga scored her second with another close-range header in the 75th minute.

Momoko Tanikawa added the sixth in the 86th minute and substitute Riko Ueki scored the seventh in the 90th to seal a dominant win for Japan, who have now scored 24 goals without reply in the tournament.

With the win, Japan booked a spot at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, while the Philippines will compete with the other losing quarter-finalists for two more places in playoffs on the Gold Coast.

Australia will play China in the other semi-final. REUTERS