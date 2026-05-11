Injured Hide Higashikawa comes off bench to help Tampines win, stay in control of race for 2nd spot

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BG Tampines Rovers striker Hide Higashikawa came off the bench to force an own goal from Hougang United's Saifullah Akbar to seal a 1-0 win that could prove crucial in the Stags' hunt for second place in the Singapore Premier League.

SINGAPORE – Bereft of their injured star striker Hide Higashikawa for much of the game, BG Tampines Rovers look uninspired as they failed to break down Hougang United in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) match on May 10.

The impasse at the Bishan Stadium had continued even with the Cheetahs reduced to nine men in the 69th minute.

With their backs to the wall, the Stags finally threw on a half-fit Higashikawa for Trent Buhagiar in the 77th minute.

And just when it looked like they were about to concede the momentum in the chase for second place, the 23-year-old Japanese notched the crucial assist when his header off Koya Kazama’s cross was bundled in for an own goal by Saifullah Akbar in the 83rd minute.

The 1-0 win meant Tampines will enter the final round of fixtures with a two-point advantage over third-placed Albirex Niigata still intact.

The White Swans beat champions Lion City Sailors 2-0 in the other SPL match of the evening at the Jalan Besar Stadium. A 50th-minute goal by Shingo Nakano and an own goal by Toni Datkovic three minutes later ended the Sailors’ hopes of finishing the SPL season unbeaten.

Post-match, the 18-goal Higashikawa, who trails Nakano by one goal in the Golden Boot race, told The Straits Times he had required painkillers to mask the discomfort from his injured right ankle.

He added: “I work very hard for the team and I’m very happy I can help the team to get a result.

Without their chief goalscorer, Tampines struggled in a dull first half, in which Hougang goalkeeper Ridhuan Barudin did well to block Takeshi Yoshimoto’s powerful shot in the only clear chance.

The visitors then enjoyed two slices of fortune when Cheetahs captain Ryaan Sanizal was dismissed after a video review adjudged that he had denied Buhagiar a clear scoring opportunity in the 48th minute.

Referee Jansen Foo then showed another red card to Victor Blasco in the 69th minute, following the Hougang forward’s challenge on Shah Shahiran which involved the use of his forearm.

Still, Tampines could not break down Hougang’s stubborn defence, and Stags vice-chairman and sporting director Tadanari Lee could be heard bellowing at his team from the stands.

In a desperate roll of the dice, Tampines interim coach William Phang turned to Higashikawa, who took just six minutes to contribute to the winner.

Even then, they had to sweat in the remaining minutes as Jacob Mahler headed Huzaifah Aziz’s corner off the line in the 86th minute, before Saharat Panmarchya fired wide in added time.

Phang heaved a sigh of relief and credited his players for pulling through against tough opposition.

He said: “We were missing our 18-goal striker and Hougang made it very difficult for us, but our boys remained patient and got the goal in the end. A win is a win and after our recovery, we need to train and prepare well for our final league match.”

With Tampines also holding an 11-goal advantage over Albirex in goal difference, a draw against the Sailors at Our Tampines Hub on May 17 is realistically enough to secure second spot.

Albirex, on the other hand, need to beat second-from-bottom Young Lions at the Jurong East Stadium on May 16 and hope Tampines lose, so that they can leapfrog the Stags and clinch a maiden spot in the AFC Champions League Two play-offs.

Meanwhile, Hougang coach Akbar Nawas was pleased with his team’s showing. They remain sixth in the eight-team SPL but can still finish fifth with a sizeable win over bottom side Tanjong Pagar United on May 18, if Geylang International lose to fourth-placed Balestier Khalsa on May 15.

Claiming they had met all his objectives, he said: “Our game plan was executed very well and you could see Tampines couldn’t do much. It took us going down to nine men for them to beat us. That says a lot.”

ANALYSIS

The path to second place is a lot clearer for Tampines after they avoided a banana skin against Hougang. A draw in their final game against the Sailors, who will be without defender Datkovic after he was sent off against Albirex, should be enough. But it will be squeaky bum time if they find themselves chasing a goal and Higashikawa fails to bail them out this time.