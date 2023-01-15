Football: Ward-Prowse brace gives Southampton victory at ailing Everton

LIVERPOOL - James Ward-Prowse scored twice as bottom side Southampton came from behind to claim a vital 2-1 Premier League victory at fellow strugglers Everton and deepen the crisis at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Amadou Onana gave the home side a first half lead but Ward-Prowse equalised in the first minute of the second period and then curled in a trademark free-kick to give Southampton their first victory at Everton since 1997.

Southampton stay bottom of the standings with 15 points from their 19 games, the same number as Everton, who are above them only on goal difference.

The result comes on a day when members of the Everton board were advised to stay away from the ground over what the club termed a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”. Everton fans had planned a ‘sit-in’ at the ground after the game in protest at the club’s current plight.

The victory ends a run of six straight league defeats for Southampton and comes in a week in which they dumped Manchester City out of the League Cup, a marked improvement for new manager Nathan Jones after a difficult start at the club.

Ward-Prowse also saw his shot tipped onto the post by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the first half, while home striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had his deflected shot come off the crossbar with the score at 1-1. REUTERS